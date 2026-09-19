Legal & General Dividend Yield Hits 7.7% but PRT Competition Clouds the Outlook

The Legal & General dividend is, on paper, the most generous in the FTSE 100: a 7.7% yield that commands attention at any point in the cycle. But a brief rally in LGEN shares has faded, a clutch of City brokers have turned cautious, and a well-capitalised new rival has just entered the pension risk transfer (PRT) market. Whether the yield is reward or warning depends on how the next few quarters develop.

A Rally That Could Not Hold

LGEN shares broke above 300p for the first time in nearly five years, reaching 318p before retreating almost 10%. Part of that fall reflects the stock going ex-dividend on 20 August 2026, with the interim dividend of 6.24p per share due for payment on 25 September 2026. But the retreat is not solely a mechanical ex-dividend effect: multiple brokers used the rally as an opportunity to trim their recommendations, arguing the valuation was less attractive at higher levels.

The long-term context adds weight to the sceptics. Over five years, LGEN has delivered an annualised total return of 7.8% against 12.8% for the FTSE 100, dividends included. That underperformance is the central frustration for long-term holders: the income has been real, but the capital has gone nowhere meaningful.

Half-year results published on 5 August 2026 offered some encouragement. The 2026 half-year figures were headlined by 11% core operating earnings per share growth, and the full-year 2024 results showed core operating profit rising 6% to £1,616m. The group also posted record retail annuity sales of £2bn in 2024 and completed a $2.2bn pension risk transfer in the US, according to the 2024 Annual Report. The operational story, taken alone, reads reasonably well.

The Legal & General Dividend Under Pressure From PRT Rivals

The more pressing question is competitive. Last week, Standard Life launched Standard Life PRT Solutions, a vehicle backed by up to £2bn in capital commitments over five years, allowing it to participate in larger bulk annuity transactions. The structure includes a £500m contribution from Standard Life itself and a £400m commitment from CVC, with the remainder coming from Goldman Sachs, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, and other long-term institutional investors, subject to regulatory approval.

PGIM, the asset management arm of Prudential Financial, will originate assets to back pension liabilities for the partnership and for Standard Life’s existing PRT book. Reuters reported the combined venture at $2.7bn. CVC chief executive Rob Lucas said the partnership ‘further strengthens CVC’s position as a trusted partner to leading [insurers],’ building on ‘recent strategic initiatives, including our partnership with AIG,’ according to the CVC announcement.

The UK defined-benefit pension market holds over £1.2trn of liabilities yet to be transferred to insurers. That addressable pool is large enough to sustain several well-capitalised players, but the marginal economics of winning deals will compress if bidding becomes more aggressive. Legal & General has scale and origination infrastructure, but scale alone does not protect margins in a market where a rival can mobilise £2bn of committed capital almost overnight.

Jefferies sits at the bearish end of the analyst spectrum with a 191p target on LGEN, 32% below the current price, questioning whether operational surplus capital can simultaneously fund shareholder returns and capital-hungry PRT transactions. The most optimistic analyst carries a 385p target, so the range of reasonable outcomes is unusually wide.

What the Dividend Policy Actually Says

Legal & General’s board set out its dividend framework at the June 2024 Capital Markets Event: 5% growth for the full year 2024, then 2% per annum thereafter. Alongside the 2024 full-year results in March 2025, the group announced a £500m buyback, framing it as part of a capital return programme running through to 2027. The RNS filing confirmed core operating profit growth of 6% underpinned the distribution.

At the guided 2% annual increment, the forward yield edges toward 8% from the current share price, which is not a number to dismiss lightly. The payout also has a recent track record: the 2024 full-year dividend was 21.36p and the 2025 full-year dividend was 21.79p, a progression consistent with the stated policy.

The tension for investors is familiar: a well-covered, policy-anchored dividend in a business facing structural margin pressure from a more competitive market. The Q3 update due in November is the next checkpoint. If new business volumes hold and PRT margin data stays supportive, the thesis for income holders remains intact. If either softens, Jefferies’ 191p target will attract more serious attention.