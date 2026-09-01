Lloyds Shares Five-Year Return: What £6,000 Bought in 2021

The Lloyds shares five-year return tells an instructive story about yield-on-cost — but the official dividend figures differ from some widely cited forecasts, and a looming motor finance liability keeps the risk picture live.

Running the Lloyds Shares Five-Year Return Calculation

In August 2021, LLOY changed hands at around 45p. A £6,000 stake at that price would have bought approximately 13,333 shares. Apply the official 2025 total ordinary dividend of 3.65 pence per share, as stated in the Lloyds Banking Group 2025 annual report, and those shares now generate roughly £486 per year, a yield-on-cost of approximately 8.1%.

That figure differs from the 4.6p forecast dividend cited in some commentary, which would imply a yield-on-cost above 10%. The issuer’s own filing gives 3.65p as the total ordinary dividend for 2025, an increase of 15% on the prior year’s 3.17p. Where a source conflicts with the company’s own document, the company document takes precedence.

Even on the conservative figure, the contrast with today’s entry point is plain. Buying at the current price, a new investor earns a yield of around 3.33%, according to Hargreaves Lansdown’s LLOY data. The 2021 buyer, sitting on an 8.1% yield-on-cost, illustrates why holding period matters as much as entry yield in dividend investing.

What Drove the Improvement

Lloyds has distributed approximately £15 billion of capital to shareholders since 2021, across dividends and buybacks. Total shareholder distributions for 2025 alone reached £3.9 billion, up 7% on 2024. A share buyback programme launched on 30 January 2026 adds a further £1.75 billion of planned repurchases.

The operating backdrop has improved steadily. The banking net interest margin widened to 3.06% in 2025, up 11 basis points from 2.95% in 2024. Return on tangible equity reached 12.9%, against 12.3% the prior year, and the group’s upgraded guidance points to a RoTE above 16% in 2026. The cost:income ratio fell from 60.4% to 58.6%, with a target below 50% set for 2026.

The share price tells part of the story too. The group’s chair noted that the Lloyds share price rose more than 79% during the course of 2025. The 52-week range, per Yahoo Finance, runs from 77.38p to 117.90p, with an analyst consensus 12-month price target of 120.37p.

Year Total ordinary dividend per share Year-on-year change 2024 3.17p +14.9% 2025 3.65p +15.0% 2026 guidance Not yet declared RoTE target >16%

The Risk the Numbers Don’t Capture

Lloyds took an additional provision of £800 million for motor finance in 2025, reflecting its assessment of the Financial Conduct Authority’s proposed redress scheme. The total motor finance exposure remains uncertain, and further provisions are possible depending on how the FCA’s scheme is finalised and what the courts decide on appeal. That is a genuine open liability, not a rounding error.

The capital position provides some buffer. The pro forma CET1 ratio at end-2025 was 13.2%, with 147 basis points of capital generated during the year (178 basis points before the motor finance charge). That headroom supports both the buyback programme and further dividend growth, but it would narrow if motor finance redress costs come in above current estimates.

The valuation question also deserves care. Hargreaves Lansdown shows a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, while forward estimates used by some analysts point to a lower multiple — the two figures reflect different earnings bases and are not directly comparable. Either way, the stock is no longer as evidently cheap as it was in 2021.

The five-year case was real: consistent dividend growth, a recovering interest margin, and a share price that responded. The next five years carry the motor finance wildcard and a more demanding starting valuation. The thesis isn’t broken, but it requires more work to hold than it did in 2021. The motor finance ruling timeline is the first fork in the road.