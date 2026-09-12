Morgan Stanley’s £20 Target and the Rolls-Royce Share Price Reality Check

The Rolls-Royce share price opened at just under 1,520p on 20 August, and the question now dominating the investment case is straightforward: does the stock have another 32% left in it to reach £20, or has the easy money already been made?

The journey to get here has been extraordinary by any measure. In September 2022, RR shares dipped below 70p. Buyers at that point are sitting on a 2,071% gain, turning £10,000 into £217,143. The stock is up 43% over the past year, which sounds impressive until you note that 15 other FTSE 100 constituents have done better in the same period. Momentum, in other words, has moderated.

What the H1 Numbers Actually Show

The fundamental backdrop has, if anything, strengthened since the original bull case was written. Rolls-Royce’s H1 2026 results, published on 30 July, showed underlying operating profit rising 46% to £2.5bn, with underlying operating margin up 3.1 percentage points to 22.5%. Free cash flow came in at £2.0bn for the half.

Management then raised full-year 2026 free cash flow guidance to £3.8bn–£4.0bn, up from £3.6bn–£3.8bn previously. The drivers were higher long-term service agreement (LTSA) margins and an increased level of contract catch-ups in Civil Aerospace, stronger power generation profitability in Power Systems, and improved aftermarket margins in Defence. Civil Aerospace alone contributed £497m from contractual margin improvements in the first half.

The balance sheet has been transformed alongside the income statement. Net cash stood at £2.1bn at the half-year. The company declared an interim dividend of 6.0p per share and has completed £1.4bn of its £2.5bn share buyback for 2026. That 2026 programme is part of a multi-year buyback totalling £7.0bn–£9.0bn across 2026 to 2028.

Mid-term targets, updated alongside the 2025 annual report, are £4.9bn–£5.2bn of underlying operating profit and operating margins of 18%–20%. The trajectory is unambiguous.

Rolls-Royce Share Price and the £20 Question

Morgan Stanley moved its price target from £15 to £20 on 17 August, an Overweight rating with a 12 to 18 month time frame. It is not alone. Jefferies raised its target to 2,000p from 1,870p, and Berenberg lifted its to 1,900p from 1,430p while maintaining a Buy. Citi’s Charles Armitage moved to 1,647p from 1,101p on a Neutral rating. The 18-broker consensus sits at 1,757p, roughly 15.7% above the current price.

So the bulls exist. The question is what the valuation is pricing in. At a price-to-earnings ratio of 52, the market is already reflecting a great deal of the good news. The analyst consensus compiled by Rolls-Royce in July 2026 puts FY2026 EPS at 38.1p, rising to 44.7p in 2027 and 52.3p in 2028. On those numbers, the valuation only starts to look reasonable if Rolls-Royce continues hitting, and beating, its upgraded guidance each year. That is a high bar.

The risks are real rather than theoretical. Supply chain constraints persist, with parts availability still tight across the industry. Civil Aerospace flying hours are expected to land towards the lower end of the 115%–120% of 2019 levels for full-year 2026. Airlines are cyclically exposed, and a recession or a sharp geopolitical shock could compress flying hours and strip out the aftermarket revenues that underpin the Civil Aerospace margin story.

The small modular reactor programme adds optionality but not near-term earnings. Rolls-Royce SMR has won every competitive European nuclear tender entered, including a recent win in Sweden, and management describes the business as positioned to become a global market leader. That is a long-dated call option on the energy transition, not a near-term P/E reducer.

The 2026 guidance range of £4.7bn–£4.9bn of underlying operating profit remains the anchor. If H2 delivers and the company upgrades again, the argument for £20 becomes more than a broker’s aspiration. If there is a shortfall, at a P/E of 52 the reaction is unlikely to be gentle. The next test arrives with the full-year results, expected in early 2027: Morgan Stanley‘s 12 to 18 month window closes around then, which is when the target either looks prescient or premature.