Pension Inheritance Tax Changes Reshape Retirement Planning Decisions

The pension inheritance tax changes taking effect from 6 April 2027 have already triggered a record wave of withdrawals, with £22.4 billion pulled out of pensions flexibly in the 2025/26 tax year alone, according to HMRC’s Private Pension Statistics. That figure is up £3.8 billion on the previous year and £7.1 billion since 2023/24. The question for anyone considering doing the same is whether the instinct to act is running ahead of the arithmetic.

What the Pension Inheritance Tax Changes Actually Mean

From April 2027, most unspent pension pots passed on at death will be treated as part of the deceased’s estate and potentially subject to inheritance tax (IHT) at 40%. The rule applies to registered pension schemes, qualifying non-UK pension schemes, and section 615 schemes, with the in-scope benefits treated as an asset called ‘Notional Pension Property’ in the estate. Death-in-service benefits are excluded.

The government estimates that 10,500 estates — roughly 1.5% of total UK deaths — will face an IHT liability that would not previously have arisen, out of around 213,000 estates with inheritable pension wealth in 2027/28, according to analysis by David Gray LLP. For the majority of pension holders, the change is less dramatic than the headlines suggest. For a concentrated minority, particularly those with substantial defined contribution pots and estates already near or above the £325,000 nil-rate band, the planning implications are real.

Administratively, Personal Representatives (executors) rather than pension administrators will handle pension IHT. A new ‘pensions direct payment scheme’ allows IHT liabilities of at least £1,000 to be met directly from pension benefits, with scheme administrators given 35 days to make those payments, extended from the three-week window in the initial draft legislation, as confirmed in HM Treasury evidence to Parliament. While a withholding notice is in place, a pension scheme cannot pay any individual more than 50% of their benefits under the scheme.

IHT receipts reached £2.3 billion between April and June 2026, according to PensionBee citing HMRC figures — £96 million more than the same period last year — suggesting the Treasury is already collecting more before the pension rule even comes into force.

The Income Tax Cost of Jumping the Queue

Much of the withdrawal surge reflects people moving pension money into gifts for children and grandchildren. More than half of first-time buyers received family financial help in 2025, amounting to £8.3 billion, according to Savills. A survey of 1,010 people in May 2026 by Rathbones found that 67% of parents and grandparents already funding private school or university costs said the IHT change was motivating further lifetime financial support.

The problem is the tax bill generated on the way out. Up to 25% of any pension withdrawal is tax-free; the remainder is added to income in that tax year. For higher earners, some or all of the taxable portion could be charged at 40% or 45%. Sean McCann, chartered financial planner at NFU Mutual, points out that a taxable lump sum pushing total income above £100,000 triggers the loss of the personal allowance: ‘In which case, anything between £100,000 and £125,140 is effectively taxed at 60%’.

Moving into the 40% band also cuts the personal savings allowance from £1,000 to £500. Moving into the 45% band removes it entirely. Higher dividend tax rates apply once the £500 dividend allowance is exhausted, and the marriage allowance is lost if the recipient is no longer a basic-rate taxpayer. Taking more than the 25% tax-free element also triggers the Money Purchase Annual Allowance, capping future gross annual contributions at £10,000.

Income tax collected on payments from registered private pensions reached £30.1 billion in 2024/25, up from £25.6 billion the year before, per the HMRC statistics. Since pension flexibility was introduced in 2015, total taxable flexible withdrawals have exceeded £124.7 billion. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, 770,000 individuals withdrew £5.9 billion across 1.9 million payments, with the average taxable withdrawal reaching £7,700.

Gifting Rules That Limit the Damage

For those who do proceed with gifts, the IHT rules contain several useful provisions. Lump sum gifts remain in the estate for seven years and effectively consume the £325,000 nil-rate band first; the taper relief available between years three and seven only applies where the total gifted exceeds £325,000. Gifts from surplus regular income, which do not affect normal standard of living, are exempt from IHT immediately, provided records are kept. Nick Clark of Lubbock Fine Wealth Management cautions that large early withdrawals cannot be reversed: ‘If you make large gifts or spend your tax-free lump sum too quickly, you cannot get that money back later in your retirement when you might need it most.’

Care costs are the other constraint. Local authorities can invoke ‘deliberate deprivation of capital’ rules where assets have been given away to reduce entitlement to funded care, potentially seeking recovery from both the giver and the recipient.

The £3,000 annual gift exemption and marriage or civil partnership exemptions (up to £5,000 per parent, £2,500 per grandparent, £1,000 from others) remain available and worth using systematically. The scale of withdrawal activity suggests many are acting without first modelling the income tax cost. The next Budget will test whether the government adjusts any of the thresholds; until then, the 2027 implementation date is the hard deadline driving decisions.