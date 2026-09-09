Pollen Street Dividend Yield: Can POLN Deliver 7% Inside an ISA?

Pollen Street Group‘s dividend yield of close to 7% raises a straightforward question for ISA investors: does the underlying business actually support it, or is the yield a warning sign dressed up as an opportunity? The answer requires more than a glance at the headline number.

Why yield alone tells you nothing

A dividend yield is a derived figure. It moves every time the share price moves, and every time the board adjusts the payout. A high yield that results from a rising dividend is one thing; a high yield that results from a collapsing share price is something else entirely. That distinction matters before anything else.

For Pollen Street Group (LSE: POLN), founded in 2013 as a specialist in financial and business services across private equity and private credit, the yield looks to be the former rather than the latter. The FY2025 results announcement shows dividends per share rising from 53.6p in FY2024 to 58.0p in FY2025, an 8% increase year-on-year. Earnings per share came in at 93.7p, meaning the dividend consumed 61% of earnings. That is a covered payout, not a stretched one.

The 10-year uninterrupted dividend track record adds weight. Consistency across a full cycle, including the rate-shock years of 2022 and 2023 that punished alternative asset managers, carries more information than a single year’s results.

The growth picture behind the Pollen Street dividend yield

POLN is a member of the FTSE 250, not a sleepy income stock. The business is growing. Total assets under management reached £7.1 billion at FY2025 year-end, up 30% from £5.4 billion in FY2024. Fee-paying AuM, the figure that actually drives recurring income, rose 32% to £5.2 billion from £4.0 billion. More recently, a Q1 2026 trading update reported total AuM at £8.2 billion as of 31 March 2026, a £1.1 billion increase in a single quarter driven by fundraising in private credit.

Fund Management Income rose 21% year-on-year to £81.1m in FY2025. The Asset Management segment accounted for 71% of net revenues, up from 68% the prior year, confirming a shift in mix towards the higher-quality, more predictable fee-income stream. Management has set a target of scaling AuM towards £10 billion, as outlined at the final results presentation for analysts. At the current growth pace, that target is plausibly within two years.

On the balance sheet, the snippet cites net debt of £191.6m against £595m in equity, implying a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The full annual report provides an additional measure: net debt-to-gross investment assets of 35% as at 31 December 2025, unchanged from FY2024 and well within the 100% borrowing limit the board has set. Both readings suggest the balance sheet is not a near-term vulnerability.

Sizing the position inside a Stocks and Shares ISA

UK investors can shelter up to £20,000 per tax year inside a Stocks and Shares ISA, with no tax on dividends received. At a 7% yield on the full £20,000 allowance, the gross annual income would be £1,400, received entirely tax-free. Over a decade, with dividends reinvested and assuming no movement in yield or share price, compounding begins to reshape the maths materially.

The practical point is that POLN is not suited to a full-ISA-weight allocation. It does not carry the economic moat of RELX, Unilever, or National Grid, and it is genuinely exposed to sentiment shifts in private markets. If institutional investors lose confidence in the fundraising cycle, fee income slows. If private credit spreads compress sharply, return expectations fall. Either scenario could prompt a dividend review.

A sensible approach treats POLN as a higher-yielding satellite rather than a core holding. Paired with lower-yielding, more defensive FTSE 100 income stocks, it can lift the portfolio’s average yield without concentrating risk in a single sector. The business metrics for FY2025 and the early Q1 2026 AuM data argue that the thesis is intact for now. The next test will be whether fee-paying AuM conversion keeps pace with the raw fundraising figures as the group presses toward its £10 billion target.