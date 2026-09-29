Reverse Mortgage Explained: What Nobody Tells You Before You Sign

The basic operation of most financial products is the same: you borrow money, repay it in monthly installments, interest is charged, and eventually the balance is zero. Reverse mortgages operate in the other direction. The equilibrium begins somewhere and develops over time. The amount you owe is increased each month by fees and interest. You don’t pay anything. Additionally, the loan only becomes due when you sell the house, move out permanently, or die. This may seem appealing to older homeowners who have substantial home equity but little monthly income. Before making a decision, it’s important to thoroughly understand.

The most popular type is the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, or HECM, which is available to US homeowners 62 years of age and older and is federally insured by the FHA. In Canada, homeowners who are usually 55 years of age or older can borrow up to 55% of their home’s current value. In both markets, the structure is essentially the same: the house is used as collateral, there is no monthly repayment obligation while you reside there, and the outstanding balance increases over time due to compound interest. The house is typically sold to pay off the loan when it eventually becomes due.

That final section contains a detail that is worth considering. As the years go by, the loan balance gradually consumes the equity you’ve spent decades building through improvements, rising property values, and mortgage payments. It’s not free cash. It’s borrowed funds with a postponed bill. Reverse mortgages are genuinely complicated products, frequently marketed in ways that obscure the costs, and many borrowers don’t fully understand the mechanics until they’re well into the process, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. That doesn’t mean you should stay away from them; rather, it means you should read everything and get clarification before signing.

Monthly payments do not eliminate certain obligations. The property must be maintained in a reasonable condition, and borrowers must continue to pay homeowners insurance and property taxes. Early repayment may result from failing on any of those counts. Some borrowers are caught off guard by this, especially those who took out the loan in part because their monthly budget was already tight. If those continuing expenses aren’t taken into consideration from the beginning, you might find yourself in a worse situation.

Reverse Mortgage Explained

There are three primary varieties, and they are not interchangeable. Although closing costs can be high, the HECM is the most popular and offers federal consumer protections. Owners of higher-value homes that exceed HECM lending limits typically benefit from proprietary reverse mortgages, which are private products without government support and do not have the same regulatory protections. The least expensive option is a single-purpose reverse mortgage, which is provided by some state agencies and nonprofits. However, the funds can only be used for specific purposes, such as property taxes or home repairs.

It is important for heirs to be aware of the implications beforehand. The loan balance becomes due, usually within a predetermined window, when the borrower passes away or enters a care facility. The remaining amount must be paid off by heirs who wish to keep the property, either through refinancing or other sources of funding. If they are unable or unwilling to do so, they will probably sell the house and use the money to pay off the debt, with any money left over going to the estate. Because of the HECM’s structure, the estate is typically not responsible for the difference if the loan balance has increased to exceed the home’s value. Although heirs may receive very little from a property that once had significant value, that is a true protection.

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that reverse mortgages are typically the subject of the greatest scrutiny when they are advertized in the most aggressive ways, such as late-night TV commercials, senior-focused mailers, and occasionally deceptive language regarding VA benefits or “no-payment” loans. The product isn’t predatory in and of itself. Sometimes it is pitched under certain conditions. Before signing anything, anyone making this decision—for themselves or on behalf of a parent—would be well advised to go over the details with an impartial financial advisor. They should also take advantage of the three-day right of rescission in case they have second thoughts after closing.