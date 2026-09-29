Rent Tax Relief Ireland: How to Claim Up to €2,000 Back Before the Year Ends

Imagine a Donegal native who moved to Dublin three years ago for work. paying more than €1,000 a month for a room in Drumcondra and making the daily commute into the city center. That individual most likely qualifies for the Rent Tax Credit, and there’s a good chance they haven’t used any of it. Not this year. Not in any of the years since the credit’s initial availability in 2022. A login and a form that takes less than 30 minutes to complete could result in several thousand euros sitting uncollected in the Revenue system.

Under Ireland’s Rent Tax Credit, private tenants can deduct 20% of their annual rent payments from their income tax, up to €1,000 for an individual and €2,000 for a jointly assessed couple. From 2024 until 2028, those rates have been in effect. Although the amounts for 2022 and 2023 were lower— €500 for each individual and €1,000 for each couple—they are still reimbursable. Anyone who has been renting since 2022 and hasn’t filed yet can combine several years into a single claim because Revenue permits backdating up to four prior tax years. The total unclaimed amount could be significant for a couple who rented for the duration of that window.

One aspect that truly gets overlooked is the parent-pays-for-student model. If you are the one paying your child’s rent in Galway, Cork, Limerick, or any other location where they are enrolled in an approved course, such as a university degree or certain professional programs, you might be able to claim the credit yourself instead of leaving it to your student.

This is significant because the majority of students work part-time, if at all, and may not have sufficient income tax obligations to utilize the entire credit. Usually, a parent who works full-time for PAYE can. Neither party may be related to the landlord, and the child must be under 23 at the beginning of the year they start the course. However, if a parent has not considered this, they are leaving money behind when they pay for college housing.

The less talked-about situation of someone renting a second property due to their employment or academic pursuits is another. The rent on that second property may also be eligible if the distance between your permanent residence and your place of employment or course makes staying there unfeasible. Although it’s a more limited scenario, it’s still important to be aware of, especially for those with contracts in cities outside of their home county.

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Renters who work for themselves have different access to credit than PAYE employees. They file their annual income tax return through Revenue Online Service using Form 11 rather than through myAccount under PAYE Services. The same information is needed, such as the landlord’s details, the RTB registration number, and the total amount of rent paid, but the process is different, and some self-assessed filers haven’t added this credit to their returns because they didn’t think of it. It ought to.

People who are new to the Irish tax system, such as foreign-born workers, young renters filing their first returns, or independent contractors who prioritize business expenses over personal reliefs, seem to be the most unaware of this credit. Nothing out of the ordinary is needed to claim the credit. Knowing it exists, being aware of your eligibility, and taking the time to log into Revenue and complete the process are all necessary. The most difficult thing for most people is remembering to do it at all.

Recently, the Taoiseach hinted that the credit might be raised once more in the upcoming budget. Nothing has been verified as of yet. However, if that occurs, it becomes even more evident how important it is to keep this claim up to date, year by year, rather than letting it build up and be pursued later.