SpaceX Stock Valuation Under Scrutiny After Q2 Beat and Continued Losses

SpaceX stock valuation has rarely been harder to pin down, and the company’s first quarterly earnings report as a public company did little to settle the argument. SPCX beat revenue estimates by a wide margin in the second quarter of 2026, yet the shares had already retreated 16% from their opening price by the time the results landed.

A Strong Quarter That Changes Less Than It Appears

SpaceX’s Q2 2026 earnings release showed revenues of $7.8 billion, up 92% from $4.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, and an Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 billion, up 191% year on year. The net loss narrowed to $541 million, an improvement of $467 million from the prior-year quarter’s $1.0 billion loss. CNBC reported that the result exceeded the average analyst estimate of $6.93 billion polled by Bloomberg, and that the loss per share of 9 cents came in well inside the 26-cent loss that analysts had forecast.

The beat is real. So is the context around it. SpaceX listed on Nasdaq on 15 June 2026, pricing its IPO at $135.00 per share and selling 638,888,888 shares of Class A common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. The stock opened at $150 on 12 June and, per the 52-week range on record, has traded as high as $225.64. A price back near those lows implies investors have already marked down the euphoria that surrounded the float.

SpaceX Stock Valuation: What the Numbers Actually Say

The original snippet’s observation about a $1.9 trillion market capitalisation on a loss-making company holds up under scrutiny. According to CBS News, SpaceX booked a net loss of more than $4.9 billion in 2025 against full-year revenue of $18.7 billion, itself representing 33% growth on the prior year.

The segmental picture is instructive. The company’s free writing prospectus filed with the SEC shows that Connectivity (primarily Starlink) generated $11.39 billion in revenue in 2025, representing 61% of total sales, and was the only segment to turn a profit, recording income of $4.42 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 billion. The Space segment’s Adjusted EBITDA fell to $0.7 billion from $1.2 billion in 2024, weighed down by $3.0 billion of research and development expenditure on Starship. The AI segment posted an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.2 billion, against a $0.3 billion positive in 2024.

In other words, one segment is profitable and fast-growing; the other two are consuming capital at scale. The growth story rests almost entirely on whether Starlink can continue expanding its subscriber base and whether the other segments eventually contribute rather than drain.

As of 31 March 2026, Starlink had approximately 10.3 million subscribers across 164 countries, supported by more than 9,600 satellites in orbit. Morningstar analyst Nicolas Owens projects Starlink subscriber growth of 93% in 2026, down from 229% in 2025. That deceleration is natural as the base grows, but it matters for the valuation arithmetic.

The Profitability Problem Is Real

The core challenge is straightforward to state, if not to solve. At a $1.9 trillion market capitalisation and a price-to-earnings multiple of 30 (which itself would be a stretched rating for most businesses), SpaceX would need to earn over $60 billion per year to justify the current price. Q2 2026 Adjusted EBITDA annualised runs at roughly $14 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is not net income, and net income is what drives a P/E multiple. The gap between where the company is and where it needs to be remains very large.

SpaceX also carried its first public debt onto the balance sheet, pricing a $25 billion inaugural bond issuance in five tranches ahead of the IPO, with maturities running from 2031 to 2056. That adds a fixed-cost structure that will need to be serviced from operating cash flow as the business scales.

The dual-class share structure, with Class A shares carrying one vote each and Class B shares carrying ten votes each, also means public investors have limited ability to influence strategy. Elon Musk’s beneficial ownership on an as-converted basis gives him de facto control over most major decisions.

The Q2 revenue trajectory and the narrowing net loss suggest the business is moving in the right direction. The Space segment itself grew revenues 29% year on year and 55% sequentially to $962 million in the quarter, a sign that launch demand is broadening. Whether that pace is sufficient to close the gap between current losses and the profit levels needed to support a $1.9 trillion valuation is the question SPCX investors are, in effect, wagering on.

The next test is the Q3 2026 report: if revenue growth sustains above 80% year on year and the net loss continues to narrow, the profitability thesis gains credibility. If growth decelerates sharply or losses widen, the valuation will face renewed pressure.