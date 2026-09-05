Uranium Supply Deficit Grows Wider as Major Miners Stumble

The uranium supply deficit at the heart of this sector’s investment case is not closing on anyone’s stated timeline, and the production data now arriving for mid-2026 makes that plain. Reactor demand is locked in through decade-long contracts. Mine output is running late, light, and interrupted. Uranium equities, meanwhile, have repriced as though the thesis is broken rather than merely delayed.

Cameco’s disruptions and what the numbers actually show

Cameco announced on 1 July 2026 that Cigar Lake, the world’s highest-grade uranium mine, had been suspended after a sulphuric-acid plant at Orano’s McClean Lake mill was forced to shut down for repairs. The disruption lasted roughly two weeks. McClean Lake has since resumed operations, Cigar Lake has restarted production, and Cameco expects no impact on the mine’s annual guidance of 17.5 to 18.0 million pounds on a 100% basis for 2026. That compares with 19.1 million pounds on a 100% basis in 2025, of which Cameco’s attributable share was 10.4 million pounds. Cameco has also increased its ownership interest in Cigar Lake above its previous stake of 54.547%, though the updated attributable production outlook has yet to be confirmed.

Flooding-related transport disruption at McArthur River and Key Lake added to the picture earlier in the year, though full-year guidance for that complex holds at 14.0 to 16.5 million pounds, with Cameco’s attributable share at 10 to 11.5 million pounds. Cameco’s second-quarter results show McArthur River and Key Lake packaged production of 3.3 million pounds of U3O8 (2.3 million pounds attributable to Cameco), while Cigar Lake contributed 2.9 million pounds of U3O8 (1.6 million pounds attributable). A new collective agreement with the United Steelworkers Local 8914 at both sites runs through December 2028, removing near-term labour risk.

Zoom out and the pattern across the sector is consistent. Peninsula Energy withdrew its 2026 guidance entirely. Lotus Resources paused a key project, putting its 1.01 million-pound offtake at risk. Kazatomprom, the world’s largest producer, has now issued three consecutive downward revisions. The uranium supply deficit keeps widening because mine output at scale is simply harder to deliver than the models assumed.

The URNP drawdown history and what it implies for positioning

The HANetf Sprott Uranium Miners UCITS ETF ACC (LSE: URNP), a liquid proxy for the sector, offers a useful statistical frame. Over five years it has logged 11 declines of 20% or more and 14 rallies of comparable size. The rallies have averaged 45.6% over 34 days; the drawdowns have averaged 30.7% over 46 days. The asymmetry is consistent: recoveries are sharper and shorter than the falls that precede them.

Episode Type Magnitude Duration (days) Into October 2024 Drawdown 46.14% ~46 (average) Post-October 2024 Rally 134.60% 132 Last October pullback Drawdown 23.24% — Post-October rally Rally 65.33% — January 2026 to present Drawdown 39.18% 120

The current decline, which began in January 2026 and stands at 39.18% over 120 days, is the longest in the dataset and the second-deepest. Statistically it sits almost exactly where the sector’s two biggest rallies originated. Seasonality points the same direction: the second half of the year has consistently been stronger for URNP.

Paladin’s results and the uranium supply deficit in microcosm

Against a backdrop of sector-wide misses, Paladin Energy stands apart. Full-year FY2026 results show production of 4.82 million pounds at Langer Heinrich, at the top end of the revised guidance range after an upward revision in April. The ramp-up was completed during the June quarter. Revenue rose 71% to $304.3 million, with a realised price of $70.0/lb and sales volume of 4.35 million pounds. Gross profit reached $52 million, operating cash flow turned positive at $37.7 million, and net loss after tax improved to $9.1 million. Cash and investments stood at $265 million, with an undrawn $70 million revolving credit facility providing balance-sheet flexibility.

The costs are not without complexity. Production costs came in at $43.3/lb, below expectations, but FY27 capital expenditure is guided at $29 million to $35 million, roughly 2.5 to three times the FY26 figure. The strip ratio at the H pit is 4.1, more than double the 1.8 at the J pit. Paladin’s Patterson Lake South project in northern Saskatchewan also advanced towards development during the June quarter, following engagement with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. Langer Heinrich remains the first mine in this cycle to complete a full ramp-up.

Demand is being written into law

The US and Saudi Arabia signed a 30-year civilian nuclear co-operation agreement, with US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright signing on 20 July and Saudi Energy Minister HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signing on 22 July. The US Department of Energy described it as laying the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership. The agreement is accompanied by a bilateral safeguards agreement and is now heading to Congress. Westinghouse CEO Dan Sumner called it a ‘turning point’ for energy security and US industrial opportunity.

One complication is worth tracking. On 23 July, President Trump posted on Truth Social that the agreement ‘will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords.’ The Arms Control Association notes that a confidential side letter reportedly includes additional details on exclusivity arrangements with US suppliers. Congressional ratification remains the next test.

Alongside the Saudi agreement, the Department of Energy has confirmed $17.5 billion in loan terms for ten new Westinghouse AP1000 reactors, with seven letters of intent already signed. China is running 58 reactors with 33 more under construction. India has committed roughly $1.9 billion for 22 million pounds of Cameco supply from 2027 to 2035, plus a separate $2 billion agreement with Kazatomprom. Term prices are approaching $100/lb at an 18-year high, with the long-term benchmark up to $94.00/lb and the five-year forward at $108.00/lb.

The uranium supply deficit is not a modelling artefact. It is arriving in quarterly production reports, in withdrawn guidance statements, and in utilities returning to the contracting table after three years building capacity outside Russia. Congressional approval of the Saudi deal is the next catalyst to watch.