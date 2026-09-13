HPE price over the last five trading days
Finance

Sunday Money: HPE Jumps 21% to Lead a Big Week for Tech Hardware

Keith Howard
Keith Howard
13 September 2026 4 Min Read
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Grab a coffee – this is Sunday Money, our weekly look back at the stocks, coins and numbers that moved markets. This week’s biggest story belongs to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), the server and networking group that used to be the “enterprise” half of the old HP empire. Its shares jumped 21.01% over the week to close at $62.10, comfortably the best performance of any stock we tracked – a move big enough to make HPE the week’s standout splash, even against a backdrop of a mostly flat broader market.

Context matters here: the S&P 500 (via the SPY ETF) actually slipped 0.34% over the same week to 764.48, the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) eased 0.35% to 714.89, and the Dow (DIA) fell a touch further, down 0.62% to 525.91. So HPE wasn’t riding a rising tide – it was swimming hard against one, which makes the size of the gain more striking, not less.

Four more movers worth knowing about

HPE price over the last month
HPE over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), which makes the radio-frequency chips that let phones and other devices talk wirelessly, had almost as dramatic a week, climbing 20.04% to $89.37 – the only other stock in our sample to post a double-digit percentage gain. Behind those two, a cluster of related hardware names also had a good week without quite matching that pace: HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ), the printers-and-PCs business that split from HPE back in 2015, rose 10.56% to $35.45; Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) gained 9.80% to end the week at $569.84; and Coherent (NYSE: COHR), a maker of lasers and optical components used in data centres and manufacturing, rose 9.22% to $305.66. Taken together, five of the market’s best-performing stocks this week came from the same broad hardware and components corner – though it’s really HPE and Skyworks that delivered the headline-grabbing double-digit jumps, with the other three putting in solid, if less spectacular, high-single-digit gains.

Not every corner of the market had a week to remember. Cooper Companies (NASDAQ: COO), the contact lens and medical device maker, was the week’s heaviest faller, down 22.83% to $53.70 – a drop steep enough to stand out even in a week with several sharp declines. Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY), the Midwest petrol station and convenience chain, fell 19.35% to $612.01, while FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS), the financial data and analytics provider that Wall Street itself relies on, dropped 14.91% to $259.71. Rounding out the week’s fallers, Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT), the vehicle auction and salvage group, slid 10.80% to $29.97, and Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR), a supplier of building materials to homebuilders, lost 10.62% to close at $59.00.

Crypto corner

Crypto had a quieter, choppier week. Bitcoin (BTC) slipped 3.41% against the dollar to $77,162, according to Binance spot market data, while Solana (SOL) fell harder, down 5.41% to $100.74. Ether (ETH) was the exception, edging up 0.75% to $2,517.89 – a small gain, but a gain nonetheless in a week when its two big peers were both in the red.

The week in numbers

A few figures from the wider economy help explain the mood. The 10-year US Treasury yield – essentially the interest rate the US government pays to borrow money for a decade, and a benchmark that ripples through mortgage rates and company borrowing costs worldwide – rose to 4.95%, up from 4.83%, according to Federal Reserve data. The shorter 2-year yield climbed too, to 4.56% from 4.43%, per the same Federal Reserve series, while the gap between the two – the 10y-2y spread, a well-watched signal of how investors see the economy’s medium-term prospects – narrowed slightly to 0.33 percentage points from 0.39, according to Federal Reserve data. Meanwhile, the price of crude oil, specifically the US benchmark known as West Texas Intermediate, rose to $97.26 a barrel from $94.21, per Federal Reserve figures – a move worth watching given how quickly higher oil prices can feed through to petrol pumps and haulage costs.

Put those together and you get a week where borrowing got a touch more expensive, oil ticked higher, and the major indices barely budged – yet individual stocks still swung by 20% or more in both directions. It’s a reminder that even in a “quiet” week for the market as a whole, plenty of money is changing hands underneath the surface.

Until next week

That’s the week that was: a hardware rally led by HPE and Skyworks, a rough patch for contact lenses and convenience stores, bitcoin cooling off while ether held steady, and bond yields drifting higher in the background. None of it is a forecast for what comes next – markets have a habit of humbling anyone who tries that – but it’s a fair snapshot of where money moved. We’ll be back next Sunday with the next instalment.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.

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BLDRCASYCOHRCOOCPRTcryptoDELLFDSHPEHPQmarketsSWKSweekly recap

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Keith Howard

Keith Howard

Keith Howard is a financial journalist specializing in stock market analysis and investment strategies. With over 15 years of experience covering equity markets, earnings reports, and market trends, he brings clarity to complex financial topics. Keith focuses on helping readers understand market movements, identify investment opportunities, and navigate volatility. His straightforward writing style breaks down technical analysis into actionable insights for both novice and experienced investors. When he's not analyzing charts, Keith enjoys hiking and testing new coffee brewing methods.

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