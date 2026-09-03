The Investment Market Has Changed: Abell Limited Shares What Investors Now Expect From UK Founders

In the early stages of a start-up, founders learn quickly that fundraising is a skill unto itself. But according to Abell Limited‘s Corporate Finance & Private Equity division, the game has shifted. Investors aren’t just looking for great ideas anymore. They’re looking for evidence that a business can actually deliver.

“Access to capital remains important, but the expectations placed on founders seeking investment have changed significantly,” says Chris Valentine, Head of Private Equity at Abell Limited, the ICAEW-authorised and regulated Chartered Accountancy firm that has been supporting UK businesses for more than 30 years.

The change isn’t that investors have lost their appetite for ambitious early-stage businesses. It’s that the threshold for getting and keeping their attention has risen considerably.

“There is still appetite for exciting businesses and exceptional founders. What has changed is the level of scrutiny,” Valentine explains. “An ambitious vision might get someone’s attention, but investors increasingly want to understand the numbers, the route to growth and exactly what their capital is intended to achieve.”

What Investors Are Actually Looking For

Founders preparing for fundraising should expect potential investors to scrutinise several areas of the business: financial performance and forecasts, valuation and how it has been derived, clear use of funds tied to specific milestones, management capability and depth, market opportunity and competitive positioning, and evidence of execution capability.

“Investors don’t expect an early-stage business to have every answer,” Valentine says. “What they do expect is for management to understand its own business. There is a big difference between an assumption that has been properly considered and a number that has simply been placed in a financial model because it produces an attractive outcome.”

Why the Pitch Should Come Second

One of the most significant shifts Abell has observed is in how founders approach the fundraising process itself. Rather than beginning with an investor presentation, the firm advises businesses to first establish whether the underlying investment proposition can withstand detailed questioning.

Financial forecasts should connect logically with the company’s commercial strategy. The amount being sought should have a clear relationship with the milestones management intends to achieve.

“Founders should think about who they are bringing into the business, what expectations come with that investment and whether both sides are aligned on where the company is going,” Valentine says. “The strongest conversations tend to happen when both sides understand what they’re looking for. A well-prepared founder should be assessing the potential investor at the same time as the investor is assessing the business.”

The Valuation Question

Valuation has become an increasingly important part of fundraising conversations. Founders understandably want to protect as much equity as possible. Investors have to consider the risk they’re taking and the potential return.

“A sensible valuation isn’t about underselling a business,” Valentine notes. “It’s about finding a position that can be supported commercially and allows both the founder and investor to see a credible path forward.”

The Growing Importance of Management

Beyond products and technology which can attract initial interest potential investors are increasingly assessing whether the people behind a business have the ability to execute the strategy, respond to challenges and deploy capital effectively.

Malcolm Swallow, Director of Abell Limited, has observed this play out across decades of supporting UK businesses.

“Strong businesses have always required strong financial foundations,” Swallow says. “Having supported UK businesses for more than 30 years, we’ve seen markets and technology change considerably, but disciplined financial management, good governance and credible leadership remain central to sustainable growth.”

What Preparation Actually Looks Like

For Abell, the result of this shift has been a growing interconnection between traditional accountancy and corporate finance. The firm’s Corporate Finance & Private Equity division supports founders with financial modelling, valuations, investment memoranda, investor pitch decks, EIS and SEIS structuring, investor readiness and fundraising preparation, alongside facilitating introductions to potential investors where appropriate.

“Fundraising isn’t simply about finding somebody willing to provide capital,” Valentine says.

“Founders should think about who they are bringing into the business, what expectations come with that investment and whether both sides are aligned on where the company is going.”

Looking Ahead

As the UK fundraising environment continues to evolve, Abell expects preparation and commercial credibility to become increasingly important differentiators for businesses competing for investor attention. For founders, that means the work required to prepare for fundraising increasingly begins well before the first investor conversation.

“Capital hasn’t stopped looking for opportunity,” Valentine concludes. “But getting attention and securing investor confidence are two very different things. Founders who understand that distinction are putting themselves in a much stronger position.”

About Abell Limited

Abell Limited is an ICAEW-authorised and regulated Chartered Accountancy firm that has been supporting businesses and individuals across the UK for more than 30 years. Based in Canary Wharf, London, the firm provides accounting, tax, advisory and corporate finance services to UK businesses and founders.

Through its Corporate Finance & Private Equity division, Abell supports businesses with investor readiness, strategic planning and fundraising preparation, alongside facilitating introductions to potential investors where appropriate.