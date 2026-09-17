The Schnucks Missouri Tax Settlement Details Every Rewards Member Needs to Know Before November

There’s a good chance that you received an email in recent weeks that initially appeared to be just another piece of promotional noise if you shop at Schnucks in Missouri and signed up for the rewards program at any point in the previous few years. It wasn’t. It was a notification that you might be owed money from a $6.3 million class action settlement. This raises an important question: were you secretly paying more sales tax each time you used your loyalty points?

This is precisely what the lawsuit at the heart of it all contends. The store allegedly computed sales tax on the original, pre-discount price rather than the lower amount the customer actually paid when Missouri customers used Schnucks rewards points to discount a purchase.

According to Missouri law, sales tax must be applied to the actual selling price. For example, if a product costs $8 after a rewards discount, the tax should be applied to that amount rather than the $10 it cost before the points were applied. As is customary in settlements of this type, Schnucks disputes its liability to the class members and denies any wrongdoing. However, the business decided to settle the disagreement instead of pursuing legal action.

Schnucks Missouri Tax Settlement Details

Schnucks rewards members who enrolled in the program or used their points on taxable purchases at a Missouri store between May 2, 2020, and August 7, 2026, are covered by the settlement. By submitting a claim before November 3, 2026, eligible customers can receive a flat payment of $7; receipts are not needed. A judge will determine whether the settlement is reasonable and sufficient at a final approval hearing on December 4 at the St. Louis County Circuit Court in Clayton. Nothing is finalized until that approval is given.

This was not a single transaction’s rounding error. Over the course of more than six years, millions of individual checkouts may have been impacted by this systematic problem, wherein small amounts improperly collected from a large number of people added up to something significant.

The settlement email may have been deleted by some customers who thought it was spam. That would make sense. Promotional mail from the same retailers frequently resembles legitimate settlement notices. The official settlement website is open for claims, and court documents attest to the authenticity of the emails. The procedure is simple: submit your application by November 3, wait for the court’s final approval in December, and, if the settlement is upheld, get paid.

In addition to the payout, Schnucks has committed to updating its point-of-sale system by March 31, 2027, so that rewards are appropriately applied as a pre-tax discount. Even though it receives less attention than the check, that is the aspect of this settlement that is most important in the long run. Customers won’t continue to accrue minor overcharges on each discounted transaction if the system is implemented correctly moving forward. The grocery industry may take some time to consider whether this kind of solution necessitates a class action lawsuit or whether retailers should be identifying these problems internally before they go to court.

The practical step is straightforward for the time being. Verify your eligibility and submit your application before the deadline if you have used the rewards program and made purchases at a Missouri Schnucks since May 2020. It costs $7. However, you own it.