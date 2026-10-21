Dangote Refinery IPO Has Investors From 90 Countries Paying Attention — Here’s Why That Matters

Somewhere in the orderly chaos of Ikoyi, on Alfred Rewane Road in Lagos, there is a billboard promoting the initial public offering of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. Given the size of what it’s selling, this detail seems almost insignificant. The richest person in Africa, Aliko Dangote, is now giving regular investors the opportunity to purchase a portion of this 700,000 barrel-per-day refinery, which is the largest single-train facility of its kind in the world, for ₦525 per share. Ten shares are required as a minimum buy-in. That is approximately ₦5,250, which is the cost of a good meal in Lagos. Clearly, selling to the wealthy is not the only goal.

On September 14, 2026, the Dangote Refinery IPO opened. The Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission authorized a two-week extension, moving the deadline from October 13 to October 27, citing the practical need for additional time to finish account verification and cross-border regulatory requirements as well as the strong interest from all over the continent. By mid-October, the company reported that investors from over 90 countries worldwide had signed up, including 51 of Africa’s 54 countries. On its debut, the offering reportedly broke the single-day subscription record for the Nigerian capital market. It had completely eclipsed the previous African record by the tenth day. These are not numbers that are easily disregarded.

The financial context of all of this is truly remarkable. The refinery reported $22.48 billion in revenue for the nine months ending in September 2026, a 144% increase from $9.19 billion during the same period the previous year. After a loss of $117.2 million the year before, net profit reached $4.73 billion.

EBITDA increased by almost nine times to $5.52 billion. In September 2025, the refinery’s net debt position was approximately $1.73 billion; a year later, its net cash position was $651 million. These are not forecasts. The CFO, Murat Erden, had some leeway to publicly state that the financial performance had already surpassed the assumptions included in the IPO valuation because these are nine months’ worth of actual operating numbers.

To put things in perspective, the refinery didn’t start processing crude until early 2024. Its finances revealed that it wasn’t operating at full capacity for the majority of that time. The 2026 figures indicate that the scale began to work in the facility’s favor once it established its operational footing. It is still unclear if that momentum will continue as Nigeria’s overall economic environment changes, including downstream competition, fuel pricing policies, and currency pressures. However, the trajectory is difficult to dispute, at least on paper.

Dangote Refinery Ipo

The IPO hopes to raise about $1.6 billion, or up to $2.1 billion if an over-allotment option is exercised, from up to 10 million retail investors. The company entered into cross-border market partnerships with Botswana, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Kenya in order to expand its reach beyond Nigeria’s borders. In particular, Botswana was able to secure a position as a trading hub for investors from Southern Africa, which is expected to contribute about $500 million to the total amount raised. Because the prospectus was not registered as a public offering outside of Nigeria, foreign investors were forced to rely on local laws or a small number of authorized digital platforms. These arrangements necessitated navigating genuinely fragmented regulatory environments. There is a real gap between infrastructure and ambition, which the extension partially addressed.

This offering has a noteworthy social component as well. Nearly 778,000 women in 15 Nigerian states received 10 free shares each as part of the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s Share Grant Initiative. The foundation also matched an additional 10 shares at no cost to the recipients. Students have their own channel. This has been presented by the company as financial inclusion. Critics may point out that 20 shares at ₦525 each equates to ₦10,500, a sum that is unlikely to significantly alter anyone’s situation in the near future. It’s a valid observation. Regardless of its immediate worth, a first share certificate has significance. Over time, ownership functions differently than consumption.

Observing all of this makes it difficult to avoid feeling that the IPO has greater symbolic significance than a standard share sale. Only time will tell if the millions of subscribers to the Dangote Refinery IPO ultimately receive substantial returns. It’s already evident that there was a genuine appetite, that the reach was wider than most anticipated, and that the discussion it sparked about who owns, builds, and profits from Africa’s industrial assets was long overdue.