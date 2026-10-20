GE Aerospace Earnings Beat Meets a Share Price Slide

GE Aerospace’s earnings beat landed right on schedule on Tuesday, with orders up 49% and full-year guidance raised for the fourth consecutive quarter. Investors shrugged. Shares in GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) closed 3.74% lower on the day and are down 6.31% over the past 20 trading sessions, finishing at $298.40 – well off the 20-day high of $320.68 set earlier this month, according to consolidated exchange data.

The numbers themselves were hard to fault. Total orders rose 49% year-on-year to $19bn (billion), powered by a 58% jump in Commercial Engines and Services bookings, GE Aerospace said in its third-quarter release filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Commercial services orders specifically rose 23% in the quarter and are up 30% over the first nine months of the year, the company told analysts on its earnings call, as MarketBeat reported.

Revenue grew 18% on an adjusted basis (16% under standard GAAP accounting rules) to roughly $13.3bn, with the Commercial Engines and Services division up 21% and Defense and Propulsion Technologies up a steadier 7%. Operating profit, the company’s preferred non-GAAP measure, rose 30% to $3bn. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.25, up 36% year-on-year and ahead of the $2.00 consensus estimate, according to Investing.com’s account of the call.

Why the earnings beat didn’t stop the slide

GE over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

The one number that moved the wrong way was cash. Free cash flow came in above $2bn for the quarter but was down 14% year-on-year, a detail that sat awkwardly beneath the headline growth figures. For a stock that has rallied hard on the strength of its aftermarket services cycle, a cash-flow wobble – even a modest one – appears to carry outsized weight with a market pricing in something close to flawless execution.

This is not a one-off reaction. Per market commentary cited by Stocktwits, GE Aerospace shares have now fallen on an earnings beat for four straight quarters, even as guidance kept climbing each time. That pattern suggests expectations have run ahead of the print itself: when a company has trained the market to expect a beat-and-raise, the bar for “good enough” keeps rising with it.

Trading volume on the day ran at 2.3 times the 20-day average, implying a broad repricing rather than a handful of large sellers. The daily short-sale ratio tracked by FINRA – the share of trading volume attributable to short sales, where investors borrow and sell stock betting the price will fall – climbed from 0.306 on 6 October to 0.719 on 19 October, the session before results, consistent with hedging or positioning ahead of a print investors clearly viewed as risky despite the strong headline numbers.

Guidance keeps climbing

None of this stopped management from raising the outlook again. GE Aerospace now expects full-year 2026 revenue growth of 19-20%, adjusted earnings per share of $8.00 to $8.10 (up from a prior range of $7.65 to $7.85), operating profit of $10.9bn to $11bn, and free cash flow of $9.1bn to $9.4bn, up from $8.9bn-$9.2bn previously, according to figures reported by Yahoo Finance. Backlog, the stock of unfulfilled orders that underpins years of future revenue, now exceeds $170bn, management told analysts on the call.

The company also used the quarter to announce an agreement to acquire casting supplier Consolidated Precision Products, a move framed internally as expanding capacity for mission-critical manufacturing components – the kind of bottleneck that has constrained engine deliveries across the industry for the past two years.

Quarterly filings with the SEC show the broader earnings trajectory has been steadily upward: diluted earnings per share rose from $1.70 in the third quarter of 2024 to $2.02 a year later, and management’s latest commentary points to continued expansion from there. That consistency is precisely what makes Tuesday’s share-price reaction notable – the fundamentals have not disappointed, but the stock’s reaction suggests the market’s tolerance for anything short of a clean sweep is thinning.

The macro backdrop

General Electric Co revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

The sell-off also arrives against a slightly firmer bond market. The 10-year US Treasury yield stood at 5.09% in mid-October, with the 2-year at 4.74%, according to Federal Reserve data. Higher long-term borrowing costs tend to weigh more heavily on capital-intensive industrials financing new engine production and long-dated aftermarket contracts, adding a modest headwind to a stock already being marked down on cash-flow nerves rather than top-line weakness.

For now, the aftermarket services cycle that has driven GE Aerospace’s order book remains intact, and guidance keeps moving in one direction. Whether the market rewards the next beat – or marks it down again – may say more about how richly the shares are already priced than about the business itself.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.