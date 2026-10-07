How the stocks and shares ISA allowance works

The annual ISA allowance, covering stocks

and shares ISAs as well as other types, gives investors significant scope to

shelter money from tax. Understanding how it works can help you avoid common

mistakes and make better use of the limits available to you.

The ISA allowance for 2026/27

During the 2026/27 tax year, which runs

from 6 April 2026 to 5 April 2027, you can contribute

up to £20,000 across all your adult ISAs combined. The allowance applies to

you as an individual, not to each account you hold.

This means you could place the entire

£20,000 into a stocks and shares ISA if you want to focus on long-term

investing. Alternatively, you might invest a smaller amount and allocate the

remainder elsewhere within the ISA framework.

Any investments held in a Stocks and Shares ISA can grow free from

capital gains tax, while dividend income generated within the account is

free from dividend tax.

For example, if you invest £15,000 and the

value grows to £18,000 over several years, you wouldn’t pay capital gains tax

on that increase.

How the tax year affects your

contributions

The limit refreshes every 6 April. Any

unused allowance disappears at the end of the tax year and cannot roll forward

into the next one.

Suppose you contribute £8,000 during

2026/27. The remaining £12,000 expires on 5 April 2027. When the new tax year

begins, you receive a fresh allowance – but you can’t reclaim the unused

portion from the previous period.

Reviewing your savings in February or March

gives you enough time to transfer extra money into your ISA if you still have

unused allowance available.

Sharing allowances across ISA types

The £20,000 covers several products,

including cash ISAs, stocks and shares ISAs, innovative finance ISAs and lifetime

ISAs. You can split the allowance between them in whatever way suits your

goals, provided your total contributions stay within the overall limit.

For example, you might place £12,000 into a

stocks and shares ISA, £4,000 into a lifetime ISA and £4,000 into a cash ISA.

That combination uses the full annual amount. Note that the lifetime ISA has its own £4,000 contribution limit,

but this still counts towards the overall allowance rather than sitting on top of

it.

This flexibility allows you to balance

short-term security with long-term growth. Someone saving for retirement may

favour investments, while somebody building an emergency fund may choose a

larger cash allocation.

Keeping up with changing rules

ISA rules can change as governments update

tax policy. The government

has already announced that from April 2027 the cash ISA limit for people

under 65 will reduce to £12,000, although the overall limit will remain

£20,000.

These changes show why it pays to review

official guidance each year. Following updates from HMRC and checking provider communications

can help you spot opportunities and avoid relying on outdated assumptions.

Are you maximising your stocks and shares

ISA? Staying informed and making full use of your allowance gives your

investments room to grow while keeping more of your returns away from the

taxman.