How the stocks and shares ISA allowance works

The annual ISA allowance, covering stocks
and shares ISAs as well as other types, gives investors significant scope to
shelter money from tax. Understanding how it works can help you avoid common
mistakes and make better use of the limits available to you.
The ISA allowance for 2026/27
During the 2026/27 tax year, which runs
from 6 April 2026 to 5 April 2027, you can contribute
up to £20,000 across all your adult ISAs combined. The allowance applies to
you as an individual, not to each account you hold.
This means you could place the entire
£20,000 into a stocks and shares ISA if you want to focus on long-term
investing. Alternatively, you might invest a smaller amount and allocate the
remainder elsewhere within the ISA framework.
Any investments held in a Stocks and Shares ISA can grow free from
capital gains tax, while dividend income generated within the account is
free from dividend tax.
For example, if you invest £15,000 and the
value grows to £18,000 over several years, you wouldn’t pay capital gains tax
on that increase.
How the tax year affects your
contributions
The limit refreshes every 6 April. Any
unused allowance disappears at the end of the tax year and cannot roll forward
into the next one.
Suppose you contribute £8,000 during
2026/27. The remaining £12,000 expires on 5 April 2027. When the new tax year
begins, you receive a fresh allowance – but you can’t reclaim the unused
portion from the previous period.
Reviewing your savings in February or March
gives you enough time to transfer extra money into your ISA if you still have
unused allowance available.
Sharing allowances across ISA types
The £20,000 covers several products,
including cash ISAs, stocks and shares ISAs, innovative finance ISAs and lifetime
ISAs. You can split the allowance between them in whatever way suits your
goals, provided your total contributions stay within the overall limit.
For example, you might place £12,000 into a
stocks and shares ISA, £4,000 into a lifetime ISA and £4,000 into a cash ISA.
That combination uses the full annual amount. Note that the lifetime ISA has its own £4,000 contribution limit,
but this still counts towards the overall allowance rather than sitting on top of
it.
This flexibility allows you to balance
short-term security with long-term growth. Someone saving for retirement may
favour investments, while somebody building an emergency fund may choose a
larger cash allocation.
Keeping up with changing rules
ISA rules can change as governments update
tax policy. The government
has already announced that from April 2027 the cash ISA limit for people
under 65 will reduce to £12,000, although the overall limit will remain
£20,000.
These changes show why it pays to review
official guidance each year. Following updates from HMRC and checking provider communications
can help you spot opportunities and avoid relying on outdated assumptions.
Are you maximising your stocks and shares
ISA? Staying informed and making full use of your allowance gives your
investments room to grow while keeping more of your returns away from the
taxman.