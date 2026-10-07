SpaceX IPO Margin of Safety Leaves the Valuation Case Incomplete

The SpaceX IPO margin of safety is the central question for any investor weighing a position in SPCX: the business model has genuine strengths, but the pricing and structure of the offering introduce risks that the current share price does not fully compensate.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. priced its initial public offering at $135.00 per share on 11 June 2026, offering 555,555,555 shares of Class A Common Stock. After underwriting discounts and commissions of $500,000,000, net proceeds to the company came to $74,499,999,925. Underwriters hold a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 83,333,333 shares. Shares were scheduled for delivery on or about 15 June 2026, with the stock listed on Nasdaq and Nasdaq Texas under the ticker SPCX.

What the Prospectus Reveals About the Business

The revenue picture in the S-1 registration and the final 424B4 prospectus is genuinely strong. For the year ended 31 December 2025, SpaceX reported consolidated revenue of $11,387 million, up 49.8% from $7,599 million in 2024. Within that, the Connectivity segment (primarily Starlink) contributed $11.4 billion and the Space segment $4.1 billion.

The profitability picture is less uniform. According to CNBC, Starlink was SpaceX’s only profitable division in 2025, generating income of $4.42 billion. The rocket-launching unit lost $657 million over the same period, and the AI division carried a deficit of $6.35 billion.

Capital expenditure in the first quarter of 2026 totalled $10.1 billion, more than doubling from a year earlier. Of that, $7.7 billion was allocated to AI. That is not a capital-light trajectory; it is the spending profile of a company in a heavy build phase, and the market is being asked to price it accordingly.

Division 2025 Revenue / Income Profit / (Loss) Connectivity (Starlink) $11.4bn revenue $4.42bn income Space (rocket launches) $4.1bn revenue ($657m) loss AI division Not separately disclosed ($6.35bn) deficit

The financial statements have been recast to include the results of X.AI Holdings Corp., acquired by SpaceX effective 2 February 2026, and X Holdings Corp., which xAI acquired on 28 March 2025. A five-for-one stock split, effective 4 May 2026, also applies retroactively to all share and per-share figures in the prospectus. Investors comparing pre-split private-market valuations to the IPO price need to apply that adjustment before drawing any conclusions.

Does the SpaceX IPO Margin of Safety Stack Up?

The governance structure is the other material consideration. Elon Musk will hold approximately 82.4% of the voting power of SpaceX’s common stock immediately after completion of the offering (approximately 82.3% if the over-allotment option is exercised in full). Around 81.1% of that is attributable to his ownership of Class B common stock, which carries 10 votes per share against one vote per share for the Class A shares sold in the IPO. Class B shareholders are entitled to elect a majority of the board of directors.

That structure is not unusual among founder-led technology companies, but it does concentrate decision-making in a single individual who simultaneously runs Tesla, xAI, X, and a range of other ventures. Public shareholders in SPCX are buying into a business where their ability to influence strategic direction is, in practice, minimal.

On the balance-sheet side, SpaceX entered a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility in February 2025, allowing borrowings of up to $1,500 million. The facility includes a covenant requiring the company to maintain a consolidated leverage ratio of no greater than 3.75 to 1. That provides some balance-sheet flexibility, though the pace of capital expenditure means the facility could become more relevant quickly if Starlink growth or launch revenues disappoint.

The SpaceX IPO margin of safety argument hinges on what one believes about Starlink’s long-run competitive position and the AI division’s path to profitability. Starlink’s $4.42 billion in income is the economic engine of the entire business; everything else currently runs at a loss. Regulatory risk to satellite broadband provision, pricing pressure from competing low-earth-orbit networks, and the sheer scale of AI investment required all weigh against a comfortable margin at the IPO price.

Macquarie holds an Outperform rating on SPCX with a price target of $250, as of 30 September 2026, according to Yahoo Finance analyst data. That implies meaningful upside to the IPO price, and the bull case is not hard to construct: Starlink’s subscriber growth, the recurring revenue model, and SpaceX’s proprietary launch technology are all genuine competitive assets. But a bull case and a margin of safety are different things. One is a description of what could go right; the other is a reckoning with what happens if it goes wrong.

The next test is whether Starlink can sustain its income trajectory as the AI division absorbs capital at an accelerating rate. If Q2 2026 results, when they are filed, show the AI deficit narrowing without a material drag on Connectivity margins, the thesis becomes easier to hold. If the reverse is true, the IPO price will look stretched from the outset.