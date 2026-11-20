UK retail sales volumes rose by 0.7% in October as supermarkets sold more long-life food and clothing stores recovered, the Office for National Statistics said.

The rise follows a 0.6% fall in September, which was revised down from the 0.4% fall first estimated for that month.

August was revised up to a rise of 0.8%, from the 0.7% previously reported, so the autumn path has been a rise, a fall and a rise.

Compared with October 2025, sales volumes, which measure the quantity of goods bought once price changes are removed, were 2.3% higher.

The statistics office noted that “Monthly growth should therefore be used with caution and alongside other measures, such as the three-month growth rate.”

In the three months to October, volumes rose by 0.4% compared with the three months to July, the longer-run measure that smooths monthly swings.

Against the three months to October 2025, volumes were 1.7% higher, a slightly faster annual pace than the 1.5% recorded for the three months to September.

Food stores drove much of the monthly gain, as supermarkets reported higher sales of tinned goods and UHT milk after the government launched its Be Ready campaign on 22 October.

Non-food stores, which cover department, clothing, household and other non-food retailers, saw volumes rise by 1.1% on the month.

Within that group, art galleries recovered after a quiet September, and sports equipment, games and toy stores also reported higher sales.

Clothing stores rose too, which retailers put down to customers buying more per visit, new launches and restocking after inventory problems in September.

Online clothing retailers said the more autumnal weather in October supported sales, after reports in September that unseasonably warm weather hurt the release of autumn and winter ranges.

Automotive fuel was the weak spot, with volumes falling back to August levels as pump prices rose for the third month in a row.

Online sales values, which include price changes, rose by 1.5% in October, up from a 0.3% fall in September.

Online values were 9.7% higher than in October 2025, well ahead of the 2.3% annual rise in overall sales volumes.

In the three months to October, online spending values rose by 1.6% compared with the three months to July.

Over the same three months, online spending was 8.9% higher than in the three months to October 2025.

Total spending, combining in-store and online sales, rose by 1.2% on the month, lifting the online share of sales from 29.1% in September to 29.2%.

The figures cover Great Britain and come from a sample of about 5,000 retailers, according to the statistics office’s methodology note, which says the latest month’s estimates are provisional and open to revision.

The survey response rate for October was 57.5%, which is 1.8 percentage points below the average of the past 12 months.

The next retail sales estimate, covering November, is scheduled for 18 December 2026.