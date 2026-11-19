The number of UK businesses born in 2025 rose to 326,000, up from 317,000 in 2024, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

Business deaths fell to 271,000 from 283,000 over the same period, as fewer firms deregistered for VAT and PAYE, the administrative records used to count them.

That took the death rate, deaths as a share of active businesses, down from 9.9% to 9.4%, which the ONS called “the lowest death rate since 2006”.

The birth rate edged up from 11.1% to 11.3%, leaving it 1.9 percentage points above the death rate, against a gap of 1.2 points in 2024.

There were about 2.9 million active businesses in the UK during 2025, an increase of 30,000 on the number active in 2024.

The count of high-growth businesses, measured by employment, fell to 13,940 in 2025 from 14,330 in 2024.

They made up 4.7% of the 298,000 businesses with 10 or more employees, a drop of 0.2 percentage points from the previous year.

An earlier ONS estimate put the 2024 high-growth rate at 4.9%, which was then the highest since 2018, when it was 5.0%.

Transport and storage, including postal services, again had the highest birth rate of any industry group, at 17.0%, for the eighth consecutive year.

It also had the highest death rate, at 14.3%, though that was down from 17.0% in 2024 and 22.4% in 2023.

Nearly 87% of business births in the industry in 2025 were sole proprietors or single-employee limited companies, the ONS said, a higher share than in most other sectors.

Of the 15 industry groups, 13 recorded a higher birth rate than in 2024, with births up 2.6% overall.

London had the highest regional birth rate, at 12.7%, and the largest gap between births and deaths, at 2.8 percentage points.

The North East and West Midlands shared the highest death rate, at 10.1%, while the South West had the narrowest gap, at 0.9 points.

Birth rates exceeded death rates in every region and country shown, the ONS said.

Northern Ireland had the highest five-year survival rate, with 43.8% of businesses born in 2020 still trading in 2025.

The West Midlands had the lowest, at 34.6%, which the ONS linked to many births in business administration and support services in 2019 and 2020 and later deaths tied to multiple registrations at one address.

The ONS said births and deaths for 2024 and 2025 are provisional and subject to revision, because the number of reactivations of businesses is uncertain and has been estimated.

The revisions are visible in the data: the earlier estimate put 2024 deaths at 280,000 and the death rate at 9.8%, against 283,000 and 9.9% now.

The ONS also said multiple business registrations at a single postcode have increased in recent years, which affects births, deaths and survival rates.

The figures are accredited official statistics, and the release page gives no date for the next edition.