The Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday that credit card accounts in persistent debt fell from 7% in 2018 to 3% by early 2023.

Persistent debt means paying more in interest, fees and charges than towards the balance over 18 months, under rules in force since 1 March 2018.

The rule does not apply where the balance on the card was below £200 at any point in the 18-month period, the FCA’s rule text states.

Lenders must tell affected customers and encourage higher repayments, then take stronger action at 18, 27 and 36 months if the debt persists.

In the six months after a first persistent debt letter, over half of customers raised average repayments and around two-thirds reduced their average debt.

More than half of customers who received an initial letter had left persistent debt within 18 months, rising to almost two-thirds within 27 months.

The regulator said monthly interest and fees also fell for customers in persistent debt, and that fewer of them paid fees over the period.

The FCA said the findings suggest “clear communications and timely interventions” can help customers who can afford to pay down their debt faster.

It cautioned that it cannot conclude the rules alone caused the improvement, because the period included the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost of living crisis and rising interest rates.

The regulator also said its findings are indicative rather than precise, because some firms’ data had gaps and inconsistencies.

Early analysis of recent product sales data suggests persistent debt has risen since the review period, though it remains below the level when the rules were introduced.

The FCA said the rules work less well for customers who cannot afford to pay more, and that these customers “may need wider support”.

Under the earlier intervention rules, firms must take appropriate action where there are signs of financial difficulty, including giving contact details for not-for-profit debt advice bodies, according to the FCA’s rule text.

The regulator said support can include reducing interest, fees or charges, and that the Consumer Duty also requires firms to act to prevent foreseeable harm.

Firms’ total costs of complying were £281.6m, slightly below the £294.6m to £334.1m range the FCA estimated when it set the rules.

When it made the rules, the FCA expected customer savings to peak at between £310m and £1.3bn a year in lower interest charges.

For lenders, the FCA suggests using social norms, personal stories and earlier calls to encourage higher monthly repayments, and says trade associations could run forums to share good practice.

The regulator invites views on its evaluation and said it will use feedback to improve future reviews, adding that it will keep monitoring persistent debt through the data it collects from firms.