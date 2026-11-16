Government accepts Lloyd review and will legislate to protect in-person banking access

The government said on Monday it will legislate to protect access to in-person banking, accepting the central recommendation of an independent review chaired by Richard Lloyd.

The review found that more than three million adults regularly rely on banking in person, rising to more than four million when less frequent users are counted.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby said: “We will act to protect the access they need.”

The detail is not yet settled: the government will develop the framework with the Financial Conduct Authority, industry and consumer groups, including deciding what counts as reasonable access for different types of essential banking service.

The review was due to report to government by October 2026, and it was published on 16 November.

HM Treasury commissioned the review to test whether falling access to in-person banking harms consumers, and it drew on more than 18,000 public responses as well as evidence from businesses, charities and industry.

Older people, disabled people, people on low incomes and those who find digital services harder to use are among those particularly reliant on face-to-face services, the Treasury said.

The government also accepted the review’s central conclusion that most customers can bank effectively remotely but a minority will need in-person services for the foreseeable future.

Access to cash is already protected by regulation, but the Treasury has said there are no equivalent protections for wider in-person banking services such as help with opening or managing an account.

Under FCA rules that apply from 18 September, banks and building societies must assess cash access when changing local services and keep branches and ATMs open until any extra services identified are available.

Fourteen banks and building societies have been designated by the government to deliver that cash access system.

The FCA said its powers will not prevent branch closures, but will have an impact where closures leave significant gaps in local cash access.

FCA data show that 79.6% of the UK population lived within three miles of a branch of one of the larger banks and building societies in 2025, down from 87% in 2022.

Rural coverage was much patchier than urban, and distances varied greatly between nations, the Treasury said of the same data.

Banking hubs, a voluntary industry scheme, are one response: more than 230 are open and over 275 announced, against a government commitment to work with industry on 350 by the end of this Parliament.

Digital use is high, with 75% of day-to-day account holders using a mobile banking app in the 12 months to 2024, the FCA’s Financial Lives Survey found.

The same survey found 26% of consumers find it difficult or not possible to reach the right person to resolve a query across all channels.

The Treasury said the new framework will be carefully targeted and proportionate, while staying responsive to the shift to digital banking and supporting competition and innovation.