From $308 to $131: The Wild Ride of CRDO Stock and What Comes Next

The majority of casual investors are unaware of Credo Technology Group. It doesn’t have the widespread recognition of Apple or Microsoft, doesn’t make the eye-catching announcements that Nvidia does, and isn’t on the typical shortlist that people make when discussing AI winners. However, over the past 12 months, CRDO stock has experienced one of the most turbulent runs in the semiconductor industry, and the numbers underlying that turbulence are worth considering for a little while.

On June 22, 2026, the stock reached a 52-week closing high of $302.52. It is currently trading for about $131. This represents a decrease of over 53% from the peak, with the biggest decline occurring between August and mid-November. That kind of drawdown is really uncomfortable for anyone who purchased close to the top. It’s the kind of move that suddenly makes a stock intriguing to those observing from the sidelines.

The CRDO dropped 5.9% on Friday, November 13, while the S&P 500 as a whole only dropped 0.4%. There was no filing, no announcement from the company, and no earnings report. Instead, there was turbulence throughout the sector. Uncertainty spread throughout chip stocks as reports surfaced that Nvidia’s board was looking for a new CEO.

AMD fell. Marvell dropped 4.7%. MaxLinear saw a 5.4% decline. The median decline on that one day was 3.0% for the 34 semiconductor companies with market capitalizations over $2 billion. Credo suffered more than the majority of its contemporaries. However, it’s important to remember that the stock had increased 8.9% just two trading sessions prior, on November 11. These swings are not brand-new. CRDO reported 39 instances of moves of 5% or more in a single session during the previous 12 months. The patient investors tend to stand out from the others due to that level of daily volatility.

There’s a reason why news about the AI sector, whether positive or negative, causes the stock to react so strongly. Copper and optical interconnect solutions, which are found inside data centers that run AI workloads, are the foundation of Credo’s entire business. In essence, the hyperscalers are its clients. In a September 2026 earnings call, management reported that the company’s spending on AI infrastructure is still growing quickly and that it has strong ties with five major cloud providers in addition to growing its neocloud clientele. However, revenue concentration is a serious problem in this situation. In fiscal Q1 2027, 33% of revenue came from the biggest single client. The ensuing volatility isn’t all that surprising when a company that depends on a single buyer also works in an industry where investor sentiment can change in the afternoon.

crdo stock

This stock is difficult to neatly classify in part because of the genuinely strong financial picture that lies beneath the volatility. Revenue increased by about 165% year over year to approximately $1.6 billion in the 12 months that ended on August 1, 2026. The net margin was 33.8%, and the net income was approximately $538 million. The current ratio is 10.2 times, and the balance sheet has virtually no debt. Credo appears to be in very good shape based on those metrics. It’s important to keep an eye on the discrepancy between the financial results and the stock price action. It’s possible that the market is pricing in a slowdown in AI infrastructure spending that hasn’t yet shown up in the numbers, or it’s possible that the recent decline is an overcorrection caused by noise from the entire industry. It’s really difficult to say with assurance.

Marvell Technology, which provides a comparable but more comprehensive range of semiconductor solutions for data centers and cloud infrastructure, is worth comparing. During that time, Marvell’s revenue increased by about 30.6% to almost $9.5 billion. It is a much bigger, more varied company, but it has significant debt and a growth rate that is far slower than Credo’s. Investors frequently ask whether Credo’s rapid expansion warrants a higher price than a more established competitor or if its narrow focus and customer concentration make it more structurally risky at scale. There isn’t a simple solution. The fundamental question that both businesses must answer is how long and how quickly the current wave of AI data center buildout will continue.

The fiscal Q2 2027 earnings report, which is anticipated in December 2026, will be the next significant driver for CRDO. Revenue for that quarter was previously predicted by management to be between $525 million and $535 million. If the growth trajectory is holding or starting to soften, that figure will reveal a lot. Credo is still expensive by historical semiconductor standards at its current price, which is about 15.4 times trailing sales. However, the valuation appears differently when compared to the company’s growth rate.

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that stocks like CRDO appeal to a specific type of investor psychology: one that is captivated by the explosive upside, shaken by the sharp swings, and unsure of the true floor. That isn’t a critique. The macro narrative can change more quickly than the underlying fundamentals because of the nature of high-growth, high-concentration plays in an industry.