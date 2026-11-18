About 90% of live companies have complied with identity verification rules a year after the checks became mandatory, Companies House said on Wednesday.

The requirement began on 18 November 2025 and covers directors, people with significant control (PSCs) and members of limited liability partnerships, for both new and existing appointments.

Figures correct to 11 November show 88.1% of companies had met the requirements tied to their confirmation statement, the annual filing, while 11.4% were on a compliance or enforcement pathway.

Companies House counted 12.18 million appointments verified, equal to 85.55% of those due and 82.94% of all appointments on the register.

Liz Lloyd, minister for regulatory reform, said: “These simple changes are improving confidence in the register, supporting businesses to make better, informed decisions through increased transparency.”

That total is made up of 7.32 million director appointments, 4.54 million PSC appointments and 135,000 LLP member appointments, with directors the largest group.

Verification has also changed the data itself, with over 75,000 personal data corrections made and 14,000 PSC address inaccuracies identified.

Companies House said 86% of customers in its perceptions survey found the verification process straightforward, and that it was phased in over 12 months to limit the burden on business.

Jonathan Geldart, director general of the Institute of Directors, said verification should not be viewed “merely as a compliance exercise”, arguing it protects legitimate directors and strengthens the business environment.

The registrar said it took over 138,000 actions against abuse between 1 April and 31 October 2026, affecting 73,000 corporate bodies, against an aim of 225,000 by 31 March 2027.

It also said enhanced detection had prevented more than 4,200 suspicious filings, including over 2,700 suspicious incorporations.

Enforcement has begun, with financial penalty warning letters issued since July and 131 convictions for failing to file confirmation statements, where unverified identity was an aggravating factor, adding £32,745 in fines.

The Insolvency Service secured its first convictions for acting as a director without verification, with three directors fined at City of London Magistrates’ Court on 16 September.

Their fines ranged from £80 to £307, and the Insolvency Service said: “There is no option to opt out.”

For filers, the rules mean a company cannot file its confirmation statement unless all its directors are verified, according to Companies House guidance.

Verification through GOV.UK One Login is free, while an authorised corporate service provider, such as an accountant, may charge a fee.

Companies House says missing a deadline brings a default letter, and accepted representations usually pause enforcement for up to two months.

Having all identities verified has been estimated to be worth £210 million to £400 million a year in additional value for corporate transparency alone.

Companies House plans to add notes to the public register where verification is not completed by the legal deadline, and said further information would come before that begins.

By the end of March 2027, all companies will have met the requirements or be on a pathway to compliance or enforcement action.