Average UK private rents rose 3.8% to £1,411 a month in the 12 months to October, unchanged from the September rate, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

A year earlier, rents had risen 5.0% to £1,360, so the typical monthly bill is now £51 higher than in October 2025, though the annual pace has slowed.

Average UK house prices rose 1.2% to £273,000 in the 12 months to September, also unchanged from August, with the latest estimates provisional and subject to revision.

In the same period a year earlier, house price growth was 2.6% and the average price £272,000, so the annual rate has more than halved.

In England, rent inflation was highest in the North West at 5.6% and lowest in the South West at 3.3% in the 12 months to October.

A year earlier the spread was wider, running from 8.9% in the North East to 3.8% in Yorkshire and The Humber.

Scotland’s average monthly rent was £1,015, up 0.7% or £7, which matches the “joint-lowest annual rate” for Scotland since the series began in January 2016.

The ONS advises caution when comparing Scotland and Northern Ireland with other UK countries, because of differences in how rent data are collected.

The average house price in England was £293,000 in the 12 months to September, up 0.8%, compared with a rise of 2.0% a year earlier.

In Wales the average was £215,000, up 1.8%, compared with annual growth of 2.7% in the year to September 2025.

Scotland’s average was £198,000, up 2.3%, a sharp slowdown from the 5.3% rise recorded a year earlier.

Northern Ireland’s average price was £207,000 in the July to September quarter, up 7.4% or £14,000 from the same quarter of 2025.

London had the weakest annual change of any English region, with prices down 3.5% in the year to September, compared with a fall of 2.4% in the year to August.

Inner London prices fell 7.2%, the largest annual drop there since August 2009, when they fell 8.9%, while Outer London was down 0.1%.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors reported in its September survey that UK-wide prices faced modest downward pressure, with London remaining weaker than the national average.

The ONS also launched a new dataset on Wednesday giving median and quartile monthly rents for areas and bedroom categories in England and Wales.

On Tuesday the Office for Statistics Regulation agreed to a full assessment of the rents index, aiming to start in April 2027 subject to its resources.

The October 2026 house price index will be published at 9.30am on 16 December, the same day as the next ONS rent and house price figures.