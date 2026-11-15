Second-home planning bill stalls at second reading, with MP saying ministers blocked it

A private member’s bill that would require planning permission before a home becomes a second or holiday home stalled at its second reading on Friday.

Andrew George, the Liberal Democrat MP who introduced the Homes and Planning Bill on 3 November, said ministers blocked it.

George said the Government could still bring the bill back if it wanted to, and added: “The fight goes on.”

Clause 5 would create new planning use classes for residential dwellings, second homes and short-term lets, so homes could not be converted without permission.

A residential dwelling is defined in the bill as a home occupied as someone’s sole or main residence.

Clause 6 would let local plans limit the number of second homes and short-term lets in an area.

Clauses 1 to 4 deal with affordable housing, extending community right-to-buy provisions and assets of community value to land for affordable homes.

Those clauses would also allow compulsory purchase of suitable land, though the amount made available under those powers within five years would be capped.

The bill’s stated purpose is to “support the housing needs of local people”.

George said ministers claimed the bill was not needed and argued that his proposals were unworkable, which he disputed.

He pointed out that Labour introduced the same planning policy in Wales, and said the bill had cross-party supporters from Labour, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats.

He also said he would work with ministers in committee on the community rights element if needed, and bring it back in another form.

Separately, councils in England can charge a council tax premium of up to 100% on second homes, at their own discretion, from April 2025.

In Tendring, second homes pay full council tax plus a 100% premium, meaning double the normal charge since 1 April 2025.

Some dwellings are excepted, including annexes, homes actively marketed for sale or let for up to 12 months, and seasonal homes where year-round occupation is prohibited.

Stratford-on-Avon has 859 second homes, over 1% of its housing stock, and has charged full council tax on them since 1 April 2013.

The council’s cabinet and full council agreed on 23 February to a 100% premium, to be implemented on 1 April 2027.

Its proposal noted an average house price of £382,000 in September 2024, against £257,000 for the West Midlands.

A council must make its first decision to charge the premium at least one year before the financial year in which it applies.

The bill’s planning rules would only apply if the measure returned to the Commons and became law, which George said the Government could allow.

Even then, clause 6 would work through local plans, so any cap on second homes or short-term lets would depend on the plans each local planning authority drew up.

George has also said he is “disappointed” the bill has not gone further.