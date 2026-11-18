Payroll firms that deal with HMRC on behalf of clients must register for an agent services account by midnight on 17 February 2027, after the third phase of mandatory tax adviser registration opened on 18 November.

The requirement covers advisers who solely provide third-party payroll services, interact with HMRC for clients and do not already hold an account, HMRC said.

It is part of the Modernising and Mandating Tax Adviser Registration programme, known as MMTAR, which replaces a range of earlier processes with one digital system.

Anyone paid to interact with HMRC about someone else’s tax affairs is generally treated as a tax adviser, even if they do not see themselves that way.

HMRC’s guidance says the legal entity that deals with HMRC must register, rather than individual employees.

Sole traders are covered, as are businesses for which tax work is not the main activity and those acting for only one client.

Firms based outside the UK must also register, using the existing registration route.

Running payroll for a company’s own staff does not require registration, because that counts as acting as an employer or part of an in-house tax team.

Developing or providing accounting or tax software, including payroll software, is also outside the rules.

A business only falls into the payroll group if payroll is all it does. HMRC’s internal manual says a firm that also provides other services involving contact with HMRC, such as accountancy, must register under the relevant earlier phase.

HMRC may limit an adviser’s ability to act for clients if they fail to register when required.

Advisers who carry on without registering could also face enforcement action, including financial penalties.

The guidance says HMRC will give firms the chance to correct problems before a sanction takes effect, and will work with those having difficulty registering.

Advisers who submit an application and receive a registration number can keep dealing with HMRC while it is processed.

Registration is free and online, and HMRC has published step-by-step guidance and an interactive checker tool on GOV.UK.

Applicants must meet registration conditions, including having approved anti-money laundering supervision in place before applying.

A business must not have relevant outstanding tax returns or unpaid tax, unless it is covered by a payment plan.

Once registered, a firm receives an Agent Reference Number of 11 characters, made up of four letters including “ARN” followed by seven numbers. HMRC may ask for it when staff contact it about a client.

More than 5,000 new agent services accounts have been created since the first registration window opened on 18 May 2026.

The government is investing £36 million to modernise HMRC’s tax adviser services.

Phase two, for advisers with a Self Assessment or Corporation Tax account but no agent services account, ran until 17 November. Financial services organisations without an account follow from 31 December 2026.

Advisers who already hold an account do not need to register again. They will move to the new digital service in the 2027 to 2028 financial year, and HMRC will contact them if it needs more information.

Robert Jones, HMRC’s director of intermediaries, said payroll providers “should check the guidance on GOV.UK and apply as soon as possible to continue supporting their clients without disruption”.