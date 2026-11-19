A quarter of UK trading businesses expect their turnover to fall in December 2026, up 8 percentage points on expectations for November, according to the latest Office for National Statistics business survey.

The 25% expecting a decline compares with 15% who expect turnover to increase in December, a share broadly stable with both November 2026 and December 2025.

The ONS said the rise in expected falls was in line with movements at this time in previous years, with some businesses saying they expect to pause trading over the festive period.

In October 2026, 14% of trading businesses reported that turnover had increased on the previous month, down 3 percentage points from September but broadly stable with October 2025.

Among businesses with 10 or more employees, 22% reported higher turnover in October, down 4 points on September and 3 points on a year earlier.

Almost a quarter (24%) of trading businesses reported a monthly fall in turnover in October, broadly stable with both September 2026 and October 2025.

Economic uncertainty was the most reported challenge affecting turnover in November, at 31%, the highest share since July 2026, when it stood at 32%.

Over six in ten (62%) trading businesses reported at least one challenge affecting turnover in November, broadly stable with October 2026 and November 2025.

Some 32% of trading businesses reported higher prices for the goods and services they buy in October, up 8 percentage points from October 2025 but broadly stable with September.

Only 11% said the prices of goods and services they sell had increased in October, broadly stable with both September 2026 and October 2025.

Around one in seven (15%) trading businesses expect their selling prices to rise in December, up 4 percentage points from December 2025.

Energy prices were the most reported factor behind firms considering price rises, at 33%.

In early November, 71% of businesses reported some degree of concern about energy prices, and the same share reported concern about fuel prices.

The energy figure compares with 72% in late September, which the ONS described as the highest since the question was first asked in March 2026.

Falling demand was the main concern for December among 16% of businesses, broadly stable with November. Energy prices came next at 12%, the highest share reported since November 2023 other than November 2026, when it was 15%.

In early November, 95% of businesses were trading: 87% fully and 9% partially, for example with reduced hours or staff numbers.

A further 3% said they had temporarily paused trading and 2% said they had permanently ceased trading.

The results come from wave 168 of the Business Insights and Conditions Survey, which was live from 2 to 15 November 2026.

The survey is voluntary and, the ONS methodology note said, is sent to a sample of approximately 39,000 businesses.

Responses from businesses with 0 to 249 employees are weighted to represent all UK businesses of that size, while the 250-plus band is fully enumerated and not weighted.

The ONS said these are official statistics in development and advised caution when using the data.

Confidence intervals for the estimates are published in a separate dataset.

The next release in the series is due on 3 December 2026.