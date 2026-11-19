Average UK house prices were 1.2% higher in the 12 months to September, up from a provisional 0.9% rise in August, HM Land Registry and the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

England’s average price was £293,000, a rise of 0.8% on a year earlier, below the UK rate but up from a revised 0.6% in the year to August.

The England average of £292,998 compares with £290,612 in September 2025, a difference of £2,386 over the 12 months, according to the England breakdown.

Prices in England fell 0.4% between August and September.

The statisticians cautioned that “it is important not to put too much weight on one month’s set of house price data”.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, English prices fell 0.1% between August and September, and the latest annual figures are provisional estimates that may be revised.

The North East had the strongest annual growth of any English region at 4.6%, up from 3.7% in the 12 months to August.

London had the weakest, with prices down 3.5% on the year, compared with a fall of 2.4% in the 12 months to August.

London’s average price is £546,000, equal to its March 2026 low and £23,000 below the July 2025 peak of £569,000.

London flats fell 6.3% in the year, the 14th consecutive month of annual falls, and flats make up around half of London sales against about one-fifth across Great Britain.

Semi-detached houses recorded the strongest annual change by property type in England, rising 2.3% to £292,000.

Kensington and Chelsea was the most expensive English area at an average £1.2 million, while Kingston upon Hull was the cheapest at £135,000.

In Scotland, the average price was £198,000, up 2.3% on the year but slower than the revised 3.4% recorded for August.

Scottish prices fell 0.7% in the month, and 26 of the country’s 32 local authority areas saw annual increases, led by West Dunbartonshire at 10.0%.

Renfrewshire recorded the largest Scottish fall, down 2.2% to £162,000, while the City of Edinburgh was the most expensive area at £306,000.

In Wales, the average was £215,000, up 1.8% on the year after a revised 3.5% rise in August.

Welsh prices fell 1.2% between August and September, but 19 of the 22 local authority areas showed annual increases.

Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf both rose 6.0%, while the Isle of Anglesey fell 2.4% to £229,000.

Northern Ireland is not covered by the monthly report because its figures are compiled quarterly and reported separately.

The latest available figure showed an average price of £202,000 in the year to the second quarter of 2026, a rise of 9.2%.

That compared with provisional August figures of £294,000 in England, £216,000 in Wales and £198,000 in Scotland.

The next release, covering October, is due at 9.30am on 16 December.