Prices paid by UK manufacturers for materials and fuel rose 10.8% in the year to October, the fastest annual increase since February 2023, driven mainly by crude oil.

The Office for National Statistics said input prices had risen 8.3% in the year to September, so the annual rate climbed by 2.5 percentage points in a month.

Consumer price inflation stood at 3.6% in October, which means costs at the start of the production chain are rising about three times as fast as prices paid by households.

Crude oil inputs rose 88.4% in the year to October, the largest annual rise for that product group since June 2022, after a revised 50.0% increase in the year to September.

The statisticians said the oil move was “partly caused by a base effect”, with prices up 22.8% in October 2026 after a 2.2% monthly fall in October 2025.

On a monthly basis, input prices rose 2.2% in October, up from an increase of 1.5% in September.

Output prices, which measure what manufacturers charge at the factory gate, rose 5.1% in the year to October, the largest annual increase since April 2023.

That compared with a revised rise of 4.7% in the year to September, so the annual rate for output prices also picked up.

Monthly output prices rose 0.4% in October, down from a rise of 0.8% in September.

Prices for coke and refined petroleum products rose 72.4% in the year to October, the largest annual rise for that group since August 2022.

Those products rose 4.6% on the month, down from a revised 10.0% in September, and gave the biggest upward push to the change in the annual output rate.

Of the 10 product groups in the input index, nine pushed the annual rate higher, while domestic food was the only drag, with prices down 0.6%.

Inputs of metals and non-metallic mineral products rose 8.3% in the year, down from a revised 9.4% in September, partly on higher prices for basic iron, steel and ferro-alloys.

The Import Price Index, which tracks materials and fuels bought from abroad by UK manufacturers, rose 11.1% in the year, up from a revised 10.3% in September.

Export prices rose 8.3% in the year to October, up from a revised rise of 8.1% in the year to September.

On the output side, motor vehicles were the only product group to make a downward contribution to the annual rate.

Estimates for September and October are provisional, and the latest 12 months of figures are subject to revision as more survey data are returned and validated.

The ONS paused publication of producer and services producer price statistics in March 2025 because of a chain-linking error, and restarted them on 22 October 2025 after correcting the methodology.

The accredited official statistics status of the series remains suspended, pending a compliance review by the Office for Statistics Regulation.

The next producer price inflation release is due on 16 December.