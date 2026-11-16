UK economy grows 0.2% in September as August is revised to zero

The UK economy grew by 0.2% in September, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday, after August was revised down from 0.1% growth to none.

Monthly growth was therefore 0.4% in July, nil in August and 0.2% in September, with the July figure unchanged from the previous estimate.

Over the third quarter, July to September, real GDP, the value of goods and services produced after stripping out price changes, rose 0.7%, the ONS said.

That compares with growth of 0.5% in the second quarter, April to June, so the economy grew faster in the latest three months than in the previous three.

GDP was 1.9% higher in the third quarter than in the same quarter a year earlier, the statistics office said.

Real GDP per head, which adjusts for population, rose 0.7% in the quarter and was 1.7% above the level of a year earlier.

In cash terms, nominal GDP increased by 1.4% on the quarter and was 4.3% higher than a year before, before price changes are removed.

The GDP deflator, the broadest measure of price change in the domestic economy, rose 2.3% from a year earlier, driven mainly by household spending, exports and government consumption.

Among industries, information and communication output rose 2.1%, led by computer programming, consultancy and related activities, which were up 4.4%.

The ONS said this industry “has been the largest driver of GDP growth across 2026”, with many of the firms reporting the biggest turnover rises involved in artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

It added that, because of how its data are collected, it is difficult to quantify the exact impact of those activities on turnover.

The UK trade deficit in goods and services was estimated at 1.3% of nominal GDP in the third quarter, a figure that includes non-monetary gold and other precious metals, which the ONS called “an erratic series”.

August had first been put at 0.1% growth in the earlier monthly estimate, which showed GDP up 0.7% in the three months to August.

The ONS said revisions are made as more detailed information becomes available through the annual supply and use balancing process, and pointed to its article on GDP revisions in Blue Book 2026, published on 30 October.

It said that since the first quarter of 2000 the mean revision between a first estimate of quarterly GDP and the final one, published three years later, has been positive 0.08 percentage points.

The mean absolute revision over the same comparison is 0.27 percentage points, the ONS said, meaning early estimates can move in either direction.

The figures are accredited official statistics, which the Office for Statistics Regulation has independently reviewed against the Code of Practice for Statistics.

The next monthly GDP estimate is due on 11 December 2026, and the next quarterly estimate on 22 December 2026.