The Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill, which would cap ground rents and end the sale of new leasehold flats in England and Wales, was introduced to Parliament on Thursday.

The government said the plan would affect the five million existing leasehold properties in England and Wales, as well as flats built in future.

Ground rents in most existing residential leases would be capped at £250 a year, then reduced to a peppercorn, effectively nothing, after 40 years.

Ministers said trading standards would enforce the cap, and leaseholders could go to a tribunal if a landlord wrongly charged rent.

The government described the bill as delivering its manifesto pledge to end the “feudal leasehold system”.

The cap builds on the Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Act 2022, which limited ground rent to a peppercorn in most new leases from 30 June 2022.

That earlier law carries fines of up to £30,000 where ground rent is charged in breach of it.

The new cap would apply to older leases that predate the 2022 Act, according to the government’s draft plans.

Those draft plans also said landlords would not have to repay ground rent paid before the cap comes into force.

The bill makes commonhold the default way of owning a flat, giving owners more control than a lease does.

The government intends the ban on new leasehold flats to start two and a half years after the reformed commonhold regime is in force.

Developers that have made a planning application, or been granted consent, before the ban starts can choose to keep selling new leasehold flats to complete those projects.

Where a buyer is mis-sold a new leasehold flat in breach of the ban, the bill provides for redress. In most cases the buyer could have the home provided as commonhold at no extra cost.

Financial penalties would be issued by trading standards authorities and a lead enforcement body.

The bill would abolish forfeiture, under which leaseholders can lose their home and the value built up in it after breaching a lease.

A new lease enforcement scheme would replace it, giving leaseholders notice of proposed action and at least 28 days to remedy a breach before court action.

Landlords would then have six months from the breach being finally determined or admitted to bring proceedings.

The court would decide the proportionate remedy. In the most serious cases that could be an order to sell the property, with the leaseholder keeping money left after debts and costs.

Existing leaseholders would find it easier to convert their buildings to commonhold, with the share of leaseholders needed to consent falling from 100% to 50%.

Conversion would remain voluntary, the draft plans said.

The bill also covers gigabit broadband requests, capped permission fees, and changes to the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 to make lease extensions and freehold purchases cheaper and easier.

The long title of the bill also lists administration charges and estate rentcharges among its subjects.

Different measures are likely to take effect at different times. The 2002 commonhold framework will keep applying until regulations switch on the new measures.