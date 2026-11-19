Jet2 has cut its Winter 26/27 on-sale seat capacity by 240,000 seats since early September because of elevated unhedged jet fuel forward prices, the group said on Wednesday.

Revised winter capacity is 3.8% higher at 5.7m seats, against 5.5m a year earlier, while capacity excluding London Gatwick is down 3.6%.

The company said: “We have acted decisively to manage Winter 26/27 sale seat capacity in response to elevated unhedged jet fuel forward prices.”

The cut came with interim results for the half year to 30 September 2026, in which operating profit fell 18% to £588.3m from £715.2m.

Revenue rose 5% to £5,632.6m, compared with £5,342.2m a year earlier, as passenger numbers grew faster than prices.

Profit before tax fell 19% to £652.2m from £800.3m, while basic earnings per share dropped to 266.1p from 300.4p.

The interim dividend is unchanged at 4.5p a share, the same as last year, and the £250m share buyback launched in July is 41% complete.

Half-year fuel costs were broadly flat at £489.5m, against £488.0m a year earlier, despite more flying, because average jet fuel swap rates were 7% lower.

For winter, 91% of fuel needs are hedged at an average $880 per tonne, which Jet2 said is about 38% below current spot rates.

For Summer 2027, 50% of fuel requirements are hedged at $837 per tonne, which the group put at about 41% below current spot.

Flown passengers rose 9% to 15.40m from 14.09m, and average load factor improved 1.5 percentage points to 89.7%.

Flight-only passengers jumped 20% to 5.70m, but yield per passenger sector fell 14% to £104.82 from £121.88 after pricing moves to stimulate demand.

Package holiday customers rose 4% to 4.91m, and the average package price edged up 1% to £945 from £933.

On winter trading, Jet2 said customers are still booking closer to departure and flight-only net ticket yields are “modestly below” the previous winter at this stage.

Net cash grew 5% to £2,183.8m from £2,085.2m, while total debt rose 28% to £1,623.4m as the group funded its fleet investment.

Summer 2027 on-sale capacity is currently 21.0m seats, 5% higher than Summer 2026, including 40% growth at London Gatwick.

Jet2 plans to move to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, with admission expected on 8 December 2026, subject to approval of a prospectus by the FCA.

The group will give a further trading update with its third-quarter results in February 2027, when it expects greater visibility of winter trading, according to its full report.