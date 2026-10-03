How to Sell a Buy-to-Let Portfolio in Retirement Without a Tax Shock

Deciding to sell a buy-to-let portfolio in retirement is increasingly common among private landlords, but the sequencing, tax planning and income arithmetic involved make it a decision that rewards patience rather than speed. According to HMRC’s Property Rental Income Statistics: 2026, 2.88 million unincorporated landlords declared income from renting property in 2024 to 2025, up from 2.86 million the year before, yet the direction of travel for many of them is firmly towards the exit.

The Property118 Landlord Sentiment Survey Q1 2026 found that 39.7% of landlords intend to sell one or more properties, while a further 17.3% plan to exit completely, giving a combined 57% who expect to reduce or leave the sector. (An earlier survey wave cited a higher exit-completely figure of 27%; the Q1 2026 data, drawn from 2,096 respondents, is the more recent read.) Only 6.8% plan to buy additional properties.

Why Landlords Are Heading for the Exit

The regulatory environment has shifted materially. ‘Higher taxes, mortgage interest restrictions, increased regulation, Making Tax Digital requirements and evolving tenant protections, including the gradual removal of Section 21 powers, have significantly increased both the cost and complexity of being a landlord,’ said Isabella Galliers-Pratt, senior investment director at Rathbones.

Making Tax Digital adds a specific near-term pressure. Landlords with annual property income above £50,000 must file quarterly returns via MTD-compatible software from 6 April 2026, with those earning between £30,000 and £50,000 following in April 2027, according to Total Landlord Insurance’s UK landlord tax guide. For landlords who have managed their affairs on spreadsheets for decades, this is a non-trivial operational shift.

Incorporation has attracted some, with Hamptons data showing 66,587 new limited firms were set up to hold rental property in 2025, an 8% rise on 2024. But for landlords in or approaching retirement, restructuring into a company brings its own friction and does not address the core question of whether property remains the most efficient vehicle for generating retirement income.

HMRC data shows 88% of unincorporated landlords claimed some form of expenses in 2024 to 2025, which points to the degree to which gross rental figures overstate actual returns. Average income per unincorporated landlord reached £19,400 in 2023 to 2024, up from £18,300 the year before, but that figure is before tax and before costs.

How to Sell a Buy-to-Let Portfolio: Tax and Timing First

Matthew Beck, chartered financial planner at Smith & Pinching, starts with the same exercise for every client in this position: working out real yield after tax, fees and maintenance, then comparing it to what the same capital could generate elsewhere. ‘The answer is often an eye-opener,’ he said.

Beck’s case study makes the arithmetic concrete. A couple in their mid-70s hold four buy-to-let properties with a combined value of £1 million, generating roughly £45,000 a year in gross rent. Once tax, maintenance and management costs are stripped out, the net figure falls short of what they need to live on. ‘They’ve told me they feel limited by having to live on what the rent brings in each month, and are ready to sell up,’ Beck said.

Capital gains tax is the central planning variable for anyone looking to sell a buy-to-let portfolio in stages. The lower rate on residential property stands at 18% and the higher rate at 24%, following the reduction of the higher rate from 28% to 24% from 6 April 2024. The 2024 Autumn Budget left residential property CGT rates unchanged. Each individual receives a £3,000 annual exempt amount; married couples and civil partners who own property jointly can combine this to shelter the first £6,000 of gains each tax year.

Any gain must be reported and paid within 60 days of completion, which catches sellers out if they have not planned for it in advance. Spreading sales across tax years, where the portfolio and market conditions allow, can reduce the CGT burden materially.

The other timing pressure is April 2027, when rental income tax rates are set to rise by two percentage points across the board. ‘That’s not a reason to panic sell, but it is a reason to re-run the numbers to see how it will affect you,’ said Beck.

Practical Steps Before You Sell

The mechanics of how you sell a buy-to-let portfolio matter as much as the decision itself. Selling an entire portfolio to a single investor offers speed but rarely achieves full market value. Selling with tenants in situ narrows the buyer pool to other landlords. Selling vacant properties opens up owner-occupier demand, though Beck notes the rental income gap while a property sits empty must be weighed against any price uplift.

In England, since 1 May 2026, landlords can no longer use Section 21 to seek possession. Where a sale requires possession, Ground 1A is available, but only after the tenant has lived in the property for 12 months and has received four months’ notice.

Saif Derzi of Landlord Resource emphasises that landlords do not necessarily need to sell everything. Disposing of the least profitable, most heavily leveraged or most management-intensive properties can release capital while retaining some rental income stream. Before deciding which to sell, get a realistic valuation and check the outstanding mortgage balance and any early repayment charges.

‘My advice to any landlord is: don’t rush it, get proper tax advice before you do anything, and think as hard about what the money is for once it’s freed up as you do about the sale itself,’ Beck said. The next review of the numbers, for most landlords, should happen before the April 2027 income tax changes land.