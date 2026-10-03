UK Fund Flows July: £278m Trickle Follows June’s £3.8bn Surge

UK fund flows in July recorded a net retail inflow of just £278 million, a sharp deceleration from the prior month’s figure and a reminder of how quickly sentiment can shift when domestic politics and geopolitics move against investors simultaneously, according to data from the Investment Association.

The headline figure extended a run of nine consecutive months of positive retail flows — a streak that held despite equity outflows of £2.1 billion across the month. What it could not disguise was the scale of the retreat from the previous month. June’s net retail inflow, as stated in the Investment Association’s own June press release, was £3.8 billion, the highest monthly figure since August 2021. The July IA release and the original MoneyWeek report cited £3.6 billion for June; the Investment Association’s June press release states £3.8 billion, which is the figure used here as the primary source.

UK Fund Flows July: Equities Bear the Brunt

Retail investors pulled £1.6 billion from UK equity funds, the highest single-month figure since January 2025, and the UK All Companies sector recorded the worst outflows of any Investment Association sector at £1.3 billion. Total net outflows from UK-domiciled funds across all asset classes reached £1.3 billion. Active equity funds fared worst across the board, with outflows of £2.9 billion, while equity index trackers attracted £751 million. Tracker funds overall drew in £1.84 billion, taking tracker assets under management to £447 billion at the end of July, representing 25.9% of total industry funds under management.

The backdrop was two-fold: the continuing US-Iran conflict unsettled global markets, while Andy Burnham’s replacement of Keir Starmer as prime minister introduced a layer of domestic uncertainty that investors chose to wait out rather than navigate through.

Gross sales for the month came in at £30.1 billion, a six-month low. Miranda Seath, director of market insight and fund sectors at the Investment Association, said: ‘As domestic and geopolitical uncertainty grows, July saw modest net retail sales of £278 million and a six-month low for gross sales at £30.1 billion, a sharp decline to the inflows experienced in H1. The composition of flows points to more cautious positioning, with investors continuing to favour fixed income and mixed asset funds while stepping back from equities.’

Where the Money Actually Went

Fixed income attracted £863 million in net retail flows, its fourth consecutive month of inflows, with government bonds leading at £333 million and strategic bonds at £319 million. Mixed asset funds drew £733 million. The defensive tilt was further underscored by the performance of Volatility Managed funds, which pulled in £444 million, slightly above June’s £385 million, continuing a pattern the Investment Association notes has held across multiple bouts of market stress.

The five best and worst-selling sectors in July set out the rotation clearly:

Sector Net retail flow (£m) Volatility Managed +444.0 Short Term Money Market +406.3 Global +376.8 Government Bond +333.2 £ Strategic Bond +319.4 UK All Companies -1,300.0

Source: Investment Association, July 2026

North America funds remained the only equity region to attract retail inflows, drawing £192 million. Europe returned to positive territory for the first time since March 2026 with £23 million, having recorded £221 million of outflows in June. UK funds posted the largest outflows at £1.6 billion.

The institutional picture was weaker still. Net institutional sales came in at -£286 million, leaving combined retail and institutional flows in negative territory overall. Total funds under management at the end of July stood at £1.72 trillion, up from £1.55 trillion a year earlier.

Against a longer backdrop, UK equity funds have now accumulated a decade of outflows totalling £71 billion, according to AJ Bell. July’s £1.6 billion is a single painful instalment in a structural trend that predates the current political turbulence by years.

What the August Data Already Suggests

Seath noted investors were ‘looking ahead to the new Government’s first Autumn Budget and the forthcoming 10-year plan for Britain’ to calibrate their positioning on tax and economic policy.

The early read from August was more reassuring than July’s mood implied. Net retail inflows recovered to £894 million in August, the tenth consecutive positive month, according to the Investment Association’s August release. UK equity outflows also softened to £615 million, less than half July’s figure.

But the Boring Money Investor Confidence Index cut in the opposite direction, falling 12% from 52 to 46 in August as sentiment turned on concerns about energy bills, the October Budget, and the prospect of higher interest rates. Holly Mackay, chief executive of Boring Money, said: ‘Continued geopolitical turmoil, higher energy bills, early thoughts on the upcoming October Budget, and assumed tax hikes coupled with looming higher interest rates are weighing on investors who are a lot more bearish than they were in the summer.’ With 29% of investors planning to shift more into cash over the next six months, the Budget announcement is the next binary event: a fiscal surprise in either direction will quickly test whether August’s recovery in flows was a genuine reprieve or just a pause before a harder reset. The H1 2026 data showed the streak of positive retail flows has been resilient; the question for Q4 is whether the Budget proves it can stay that way.