UK Housing Market Sellers Face a Tougher Test as Stock Piles Up

UK housing market sellers are operating in conditions that increasingly favour the buyer: supply is rising, mortgage approvals have dropped sharply, and asking-price cuts are running ahead of seasonal norms. The data makes the picture plain, even if it makes for uncomfortable reading for anyone trying to shift a property this autumn.

Supply and demand: the numbers behind the buyer’s market

Searches on Zoopla’s House Price Index in July 2026 were 7% higher than a year earlier, which sounds encouraging. The catch is that the number of homes listed on its portal was up 5% over the same period, meaning supply is outpacing the recovery in interest. Rightmove has separately noted that stock levels in July were close to a 12-year high.

The transactional evidence reinforces the squeeze. HMRC’s official statistics show that the seasonally adjusted estimate for August 2026 came in at 95,220 residential transactions, down 2% on August 2025 and 1% below July 2026. The July figure itself, at 96,710, was already 1% lower than July 2025 and 2% below June 2026.

Mortgage approvals tell a similar story. According to the House of Commons Library, citing Bank of England data, there were 56,053 mortgage approvals for house purchases in July 2026, against 65,905 in July 2025, a fall of 15% year-on-year and 4% below June 2026. That kind of drop in forward commitment typically feeds through to completions two to three months later.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, points to layered uncertainty: fluctuating mortgage rates tied to the Iran conflict, speculation ahead of last autumn’s Budget, and now fresh anxiety about what the 2026 Budget might contain. ‘Things have been a bit stop-start over the last 12 months…and it’s causing buyers to hesitate and to think twice,’ he said.

Flat prices under particular pressure, and why UK housing market sellers of flats face the hardest task

The UK House Price Index for July 2026 puts the average UK house price at a provisional £273,000, up £4,000 on a year earlier. That headline figure, though, masks a sharp divide by property type.

Zoopla’s own breakdown shows flats and maisonettes averaged £191,800 in July 2026, down 1.60% annually, a fall of £3,040 in cash terms. Detached houses, by contrast, averaged £458,100, up 1.1% on the year. Sales agreed across all types were down 9% year-on-year in July, according to Zoopla, a figure that softened only slightly to 6% in the August update.

The flat supply problem has a structural driver. Polly Ogden Duffy, managing director of John D Wood, notes that landlords exiting the buy-to-let sector are disproportionately unloading smaller units. Some 93,000 landlords left the sector in 2025, with a further 110,000 forecast to exit in 2026, according to research firm Kalkine. The Renters’ Rights Act, which came into effect in May 2026, and a rising tax burden are cited as the main catalysts. High service charges and years of stagnant flat price growth are simultaneously giving buyers good reason to look elsewhere.

Asking prices are already adjusting

Rightmove’s August 2026 House Price Index reported that the average asking price of a newly listed home fell 2.0%, or £7,360, to £364,999 that month. The long-run average August decline is 1.3%, so sellers are conceding ground faster than seasonal patterns alone would suggest. The same report noted a ‘Mini Burnham Bounce’ in buyer demand, up 5% since 20 July 2026, which at least indicates some pipeline is building.

Separately, Zoopla found that 44% of UK homeowners who listed their homes over the past three years failed to sell, with 34% of that group acknowledging they had priced too high. That statistic frames the core challenge: sellers who anchor to an aspirational figure are increasingly sitting on the market rather than completing.

What sellers can do in a buyer’s market

Pricing discipline is the first lever. Ogden Duffy is direct on the point: ‘If you are not pricing your property below your competition, you have to accept that you may not sell.’ For those who cannot absorb a lower price, she suggests renting instead. Average UK private rents rose 3.7% in the 12 months to July 2026 to £1,393 per month, according to the ONS, a consequence of landlord exits reducing available rental stock.

For those intent on selling, presentation and distribution matter. Ogden Duffy recommends professional photography as a baseline, broad portal coverage, a for-sale board, and removing any ‘wildly eccentric’ features that narrow appeal. She also advises avoiding chains of more than three, where the probability of collapse rises materially. David Hollingworth of L&C Mortgages adds that gathering multiple agent valuations and selecting the most motivated agent, rather than the one offering the highest initial figure, tends to produce better outcomes.

On the policy side, experts including Hollingworth have called for stamp duty reform, pointing to Rathbones research suggesting that scrapping the tax could unlock up to 300,000 additional transactions per year. Prime Minister Andy Burnham ruled that out in July, but raising the thresholds at which stamp duty kicks in remains an option worth watching heading into the Budget.

The next hard test for UK housing market sellers comes in September and October, when buyer demand historically either consolidates after summer or fades into year-end caution. With sales agreed still running well below last year’s pace, the margin for mispricing is thin.