Ireland Investment Tax Deemed Disposal: Why the Government Keeps Cutting the Rate but Won’t Kill the Rule

Imagine a thirty-something Irish saver who has been quietly building a modest ETF portfolio for a few years. They are tracking the overall market, reinvesting dividends, and allowing the portfolio to grow. Not a single share has been sold. They don’t intend to. After eight years, a tax bill still shows up. For more than 20 years, retail investors in Ireland have been frustrated by this deemed disposal rule.

Although a little startling at first, the mechanics are simple. Regardless of whether they have sold anything or not, holders of qualifying funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are required to pay exit tax on any unrealized gains every eight years under Ireland’s investment tax deemed disposal framework. In essence, the government computes the gain and demands payment on the eighth anniversary of your purchase, treating it as though you had cashed out. After that, the clock restarts and the holding period is reset. You receive a credit for the deemed disposal tax already paid if you ultimately decide to sell for real. However, compounding has already been harmed by that point.

The rate would be lowered from 38% to 35% on January 1, 2027, according to Finance Minister Simon Harris’s October 6th Budget 2027. The rate has been lowered for the second year in a row. In Budget 2026, Paschal Donohoe, his predecessor, reduced it from 41% to 38%. When combined, that represents a six-point decrease over the course of two budget cycles. Your starting point and patience will determine whether or not that pace feels meaningful.

In the world of financial planning, there is a feeling that the yearly practice of making tiny cuts has turned into a source of annoyance in and of itself. A 2024 Department of Finance review suggested doing away with deemed disposal entirely. Twice, the government decided not to follow through on that suggestion. While acknowledging the rate cut as a step in the right direction, Grant Thornton tax partner Brian Murphy made it clear that he had hoped for more. “The deemed disposal rules have been a bugbear of the industry for some time,” he stated. To put it mildly, yes.

The cash-flow issue the rule creates is what makes it so awkward. At the eight-year mark, investors aren’t always sitting on a mountain of extra cash. The tax bill may be actual money owed on gains that do not yet exist as actual currency in anyone’s account if a fund has grown significantly on paper. The goal of long-term investing is largely defeated when a portion of the fund is sold to pay the debt. It erodes the foundation that was meant to continue compounding. The math on that becomes uncomfortable after 20 or 30 years.

Ireland Investment Tax Deemed Disposal

Along with the rate reduction, Budget 2027 included a new initiative: a personal investment account program that will go live on July 1, 2027. The design is rather straightforward: savers can contribute up to €12,000 annually; the first €50,000 in the account grows tax-free; after that, there is a flat 1% annual fee. Importantly, these accounts will not be subject to the deemed disposal rule. For regular savers who have been on the sidelines because the current tax structure seemed too onerous or complicated to deal with, that exemption is likely the most significant aspect of the announcement.

However, tax experts have quickly pointed out a catch. The entire amount over €50,000 is subject to the 1% annual fee, not just the gains. Therefore, the holder is still liable for taxes in a year when a portfolio declines in value but remains above the threshold. The chartered tax advisor and founder of honest.ie, Dan Malone, called it “a mini deemed disposal that happens every single year.” His worry is that a 1% annual drag on the overall portfolio over long investment horizons—the kind that serious wealth-builders usually strive for—compounds into something that appears more like a substantial decline in wealth than a minor expense.

The new scheme’s exact uptake and the financial institutions that will actually develop a product around it are still unknown. Currently, about €170 billion is kept in Irish bank accounts, earning a meager interest rate while steadily declining due to inflation. It is obvious that the government wants to use at least a portion of that for market investment. It’s unclear whether a new annual levy and a comparatively low contribution cap will be sufficient to significantly alter behavior.

In a budget speech, Harris stated that disposal is “something we need to move beyond,” which is about as direct as a finance minister can get. There’s a good chance that next year’s budget cycle will see a more significant overhaul of the entire regime. As of right now, the rate has changed, a new account is on the way, and Irish investors are keeping a close eye on things, as they usually do.