Kinder Morgan Q3 earnings beat lands with record gas backlog

Kinder Morgan’s Q3 earnings cleared Wall Street’s bar on both lines, and the pipeline operator used the moment to unveil its largest-ever natural-gas project backlog, a sign that the AI-driven scramble for power generation capacity is feeding straight into its order book. Kinder Morgan (KMI) reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.35 for the third quarter of 2026, beating the $0.32 analysts had pencilled in, according to a transcript carried by Investing.com. Revenue of $4.53bn also topped the $4.38bn consensus, Benzinga reported.

Zacks-sourced coverage put the beat at three cents a share against the same $0.32 estimate, framing it as a clean double beat rather than a close call, per MarketBeat’s write-up of the Zacks numbers.

Record quarter, record backlog

KMI over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

The company’s own account, filed with the SEC, goes further than a simple beat: it calls Q3 2026 its strongest third quarter on record, with net income attributable to Kinder Morgan of $764m, up 22% from the $628m booked in the same quarter of 2025, according to the 8-K filing. That year-ago comparison lines up with the company’s own historical quarterly filings, which show net income climbing from $976m in the first quarter of 2026 to $867m in the second – a seasonal pattern typical of midstream operators before the usual third-quarter dip, against which this year’s $764m print still marked a high.

Adjusted EBITDA – earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, the measure pipeline operators lean on because it strips out financing and non-cash charges – rose 9% year-on-year to $2.18bn, according to a transcript published by The Motley Fool. The same call detailed the backlog that gave the quarter its edge: total expansion projects under contract grew to $14.4bn, including $5.4bn of fresh additions in the three months, with the natural-gas slice alone reaching a record $13.2bn – the company’s largest gas backlog ever, on its own telling.

A modest dividend rise, a bigger strategic signal

Kinder Morgan’s board approved a third-quarter dividend of $0.2975 per share, equivalent to $1.19 annualised, a 2% rise on the year-ago payout, the 8-K filing shows. It is not a dramatic increase, and nobody at the company is pretending otherwise – this is a business built on steady, bond-like cash distribution rather than rapid dividend growth. The more telling number is the backlog. Midstream operators have spent the past two years positioning for a wave of new gas-fired power demand tied to data centres and electrification, and a $13.2bn gas pipeline is the clearest evidence yet that contracted volumes, not just sentiment, are showing up on Kinder Morgan’s books.

Revenue has also been trending the right way heading into this print: company filings show quarterly revenue of $4.451bn in the first quarter of 2026 and $4.098bn in the second, before the third quarter’s $4.53bn beat extended that climb. Diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis – a different, unadjusted measure from the $0.35 figure Wall Street tracks for its beat – moved from $0.44 in the first quarter to $0.39 in the second, underscoring that the adjusted number used for consensus comparisons strips out items that make the headline profit swing more than the underlying cash generation does.

What the market saw

Kinder Morgan, Inc. revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

Shares closed at $34.705, up 2.15% on the day and 15.57% over the prior 20 trading sessions, touching a fresh 20-day high against a low of $30.03 in the same window. Volume ran at 1.62 times the 20-day average, consistent with a market digesting a genuine earnings surprise rather than drifting higher on no news – a pattern Benzinga’s coverage of the post-results share move also flagged.

The backdrop for a high-dividend, rate-sensitive name like Kinder Morgan matters too. The 10-year US Treasury yield stood at 5.15% as of 19 October 2026, up from 5.09% previously, according to Federal Reserve data. Higher long-term yields typically make bond-like dividend payers less attractive relative to risk-free government debt, which makes this week’s share-price strength – delivered despite firmer yields – a somewhat sturdier signal about the earnings themselves than it might be in a falling-rate environment.

One footnote for governance-watchers: a Form 4 was filed with the SEC on 20 October 2026 for insider Michael P. Garthwaite, a day ahead of the earnings release, though the filing itself does not specify the size or direction of any transaction. Investors parsing insider activity around results will want to check the underlying filing directly rather than infer intent from timing alone.

The next marker for the stock is less about this quarter’s beat and more about execution: whether the $13.2bn gas backlog converts into in-service pipeline capacity on the timeline Kinder Morgan has sketched out, and whether the power-demand story that’s filling order books keeps translating into the kind of contracted revenue that showed up this quarter.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.