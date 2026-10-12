Nationwide FlexDirect Account Upgrades Cashback to Offer New Switchers £370

Nationwide’s FlexDirect account has been upgraded to offer new customers up to £370 in year-one cash benefits, after the building society doubled its cashback allowance on everyday spending and direct debits from 9 September 2026.

How the £370 breaks down for new customers

The headline figure combines three distinct elements. New customers who switch their main bank account to Nationwide via the Current Account Switching Service (CASS) receive a £175 switching bonus, provided they complete the switch within 28 days of opening the account, transfer from an account holding at least two direct debits, and pay in at least £1,000.

On top of that, the upgraded cashback structure adds up to £120 across the first 12 months. Customers earn £5 a month when they spend at least £500 on their debit card, and a further £5 a month when at least £300 passes through direct debits — covering anything from energy bills to streaming subscriptions. Each stream is capped at £60 a year, giving a combined maximum of £120.

The final component is up to £75 in interest. FlexDirect pays 5% AER (4.89% gross a year) on balances up to £1,500 for the first 12 months. To collect the full £75, a customer must hold at least £1,500 in the account continuously throughout the year. After 12 months, the rate falls to 1% AER (0.99% gross a year).

Fred Powell, head of current account at Nationwide, said: ‘With our new free FlexDirect account, customers can still earn interest on money in their account, get cashback on everyday spending and benefit from a £175 switching offer. It means new customers could get as much as £295 with Nationwide in their first 12 months and that’s without adding the 5% on current account balances [and] access to savings accounts.’

The £295 Powell cites reflects the switching bonus plus cashback only. Add the 5% interest and the total reaches £370.

The Fairer Share caveat and what Nationwide FlexDirect costs to run

Since 2023, Nationwide has made an annual ‘Fairer Share’ payment of £100 to qualifying account holders. Eligibility is not automatic for FlexDirect customers: Moneyfacts notes that recipients must hold a qualifying current account alongside a Nationwide mortgage or savings account. If that criterion is met and the payment is repeated in 2027, the year-one total rises beyond £370.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: ‘Nationwide’s FlexDirect account could offer customers up to £470 in value in the first year, including cashback, credit interest, the switching incentive and, assuming the £100 Fairer Share is paid again. The account is highly attractive all-round and rewards customers on their day-to-day spending with cashback. Those who keep a bit of cash in the account will earn an inflation-busting interest rate.’ Separately, the Moneyfacts analysis page also references customers being ‘nearly £500 better off over the course of a year’ when all perks are combined; the £470 and the ‘nearly £500’ figures appear to reflect different assumptions about what is included, and Nationwide’s own press release gives £295 as the official headline figure excluding the interest uplift.

The account is fee-free, so none of those gains are eroded by monthly charges. The FlexDirect overdraft carries a rate of 39.90% EAR, which acts as a reminder that the maths looks very different for anyone who regularly dips into the red.

Beyond the current account itself, FlexDirect holders gain access to a Flex regular saver paying 6.5% AER (variable), with a maximum deposit of £200 a month. For a customer who maximises that alongside the current account perks, the combined return on the Nationwide relationship improves further.

Eligibility and the conditions you need to meet

FlexDirect is open to UK residents aged 18 and over. To keep the account active, customers must pay in at least £1,500 a month, which for most will mean their salary. Holders may not have more than three existing sole or joint Nationwide current accounts, and the account must be for personal use only.

Nationwide Building Society reported total assets of £367.9 billion as at 31 March 2025, making it the largest building society in the world by total assets. It operates approximately 605 Nationwide-branded branches alongside 91 Virgin Money-branded branches, which gives it a physical presence most challenger-bank rivals cannot match.

The next test for FlexDirect’s appeal is whether Nationwide repeats the Fairer Share payment in 2027. If it does, customers who also hold a Nationwide savings account or mortgage will have collected more from their current account in 12 months than most easy-access savings rates can offer on equivalent balances.