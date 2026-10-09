Nvidia Stock Approaches All-Time High on $96bn Quarter

Nvidia stock is within 2% of its all-time high, and the numbers behind that proximity are harder to dismiss than the headline price alone might suggest. A single quarter of $96.2 billion in revenue, up 106% year on year, has a way of focusing attention.

NVDA has returned 924% over five years and 14,501% over the past decade, compounding into a market capitalisation of $5.6 trillion, the largest of any listed company globally. The share is up 37% over the past twelve months. At valuations this stretched, the standard sceptic’s question is whether the stock price has outrun the business. The quarterly results for the period ended 26 July 2026 suggest the business is still keeping pace.

What the Q2 Numbers Actually Show

The $96.2 billion Q2 fiscal 2027 revenue figure was not only up 106% from a year earlier; it also rose 18% from the prior quarter, when revenue was $81.6 billion. Sequential acceleration matters as much as the year-on-year comparison for a company this size, because it rules out the simpler explanation that growth is merely lapping easy prior-year comparatives.

The bulk of the quarter’s revenue came from the Data Center segment, which generated $89.0 billion, up 117% year on year. CFO Colette Kress noted that hyperscale revenue more than doubled in the quarter, while revenue from AI clouds, industrial and enterprise customers grew 138%. The Edge Computing segment, which covers physical AI and gaming, brought in $7.2 billion against analyst expectations of $6.6 billion.

Operating income grew 124% year on year, fractionally faster than the top line, which is the signature of operating leverage rather than cost inflation. Operating cash flow of $24 billion represented growth of 157%. GAAP gross margin held at 75.0%, as did the non-GAAP figure. GAAP diluted earnings per share came in at $2.46.

CEO Jensen Huang put the moment in terms that, while promotional in delivery, reflect a real structural shift: ‘AI has reached its inflection point. It’s doing useful work. Its tokens are productive and profitable. Now, compute is revenue.’

Nvidia Stock All-Time High: What the Forward Guidance Implies

Management guided Q3 fiscal 2027 revenue at $108 billion, plus or minus 2%. If achieved at the midpoint, that represents another meaningful sequential step up. For context, NVIDIA’s full fiscal year 2025 revenue was $130.5 billion, itself up 114% from the year before. A single quarter is now approaching that annual total.

The capital return programme provides a secondary data point on management confidence. During the first nine months of fiscal 2026, NVIDIA returned $37.0 billion to shareholders via buybacks and dividends, with $62.2 billion still authorised under the repurchase programme at quarter-end.

The full fiscal year 2026 comparison anchors how far and fast this has moved: annual GAAP revenue of $215.9 billion, up 65% year on year, with GAAP net income of $120.1 billion, also up 65%.

Where the Thesis Can Break

The valuation sits at 29 times earnings. For a company growing operating income at 124% and cash flows at 157%, that multiple does not look irrational on its face. But it prices in continued execution, and there are at least two credible sources of disruption worth tracking.

The first is demand for AI infrastructure broadly. Spending by hyperscalers and enterprises rests on an assumption that returns on AI investment will materialise at scale. If they do not, capital expenditure budgets will be revised downward and demand for Nvidia’s chips will soften before the revenue line shows it.

The second is competitive displacement. Nvidia chips carry premium pricing, which is sustainable as long as no rival can offer comparable performance at meaningfully lower cost. The installed base and software ecosystem (CUDA, in particular) are genuine moats, but they are not impenetrable over a multi-year horizon. Custom silicon from the hyperscalers themselves represents the more immediate threat.

Neither risk is imminent in the numbers as they stand. The Q3 guidance of $108 billion argues that the order book remains full. But investors buying NVDA within 2% of its all-time high are, by definition, paying for a scenario in which those risks do not materialise over the period that matters for their return.

The next test is the Q3 print, where the sequential step from $96.2 billion to the guided $108 billion will either confirm the demand trajectory or give the sceptics their first real foothold.