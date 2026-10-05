Rising Bond Yields Threaten Mortgages, Taxes and Stock Valuations

The sustained climb in rising bond yields is tightening conditions across mortgages, government borrowing and equity markets simultaneously, with the 30-year US Treasury yield reaching 5.48% on 24 September 2026, its highest level since 2004, according to Reuters. Data from the St. Louis Fed put that same yield at 5.61% on 1 October 2026. The 10-year UK gilt yield has reached around 5.4%, its highest since July 2007, with gilt markets now pricing in four Bank of England rate hikes by July 2027, according to LSEG data cited by Trading Economics. The original article cited three hikes priced in; the more recent LSEG reading suggests markets have since moved to four.

What Warsh Said at Jackson Hole

The proximate trigger for the latest leg of the sell-off was Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s address at the Kansas City Fed’s annual symposium on 28 August 2026, titled ‘In Our Time’ and delivered on his 100th day as Chairman. The full speech offered no new macroeconomic data, but its tone shifted markets. Oliver Faizallah, head of fixed income research at Raymond James, summarised the effect: ‘We received no new information in the form of new macroeconomic data points, however a firmly hawkish tone from Warsh was enough to move markets.’

Warsh was explicit on the Fed’s inflation objective, describing the 2% PCE target as ‘a firm, fixed target’ and stating that ‘Price stability is not self-executing, nor is inflation necessarily mean-reverting.’ He also used the speech to criticise the practice of forward guidance, arguing it ‘risks creating ambiguity in the name of clarity’ and that ‘forward guidance in 2021, to cite one example, might well have slowed the policy response to high inflation.’ The Wall Street Journal described Warsh as ‘America’s most hawkish central banker since Paul Volcker.’

The inflation picture behind that hawkishness is not straightforward. At his September FOMC press conference, Warsh stated that the 12-month change in total PCE was likely around 3.6% in August, with core PCE running at 3.2%. A TD Economics analysis of the Jackson Hole speech flagged that 49% of goods and services in the PCE basket are still running above 3%, well above the pre-pandemic average. That breadth, more than the headline rate, is what appears to be sustaining the hawkish commitment at the Fed.

What Rising Bond Yields Mean for Your Finances

The most direct effect on personal finances comes through borrowing costs. As Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, put it: ‘Credit card, mortgage and auto loan interest rates will rise if bond yields rise, as the lenders seek to preserve loan book margins and manage their risk.’ For variable-rate mortgage holders in particular, the direction of gilt yields matters as much as the Bank of England’s base rate decision.

For the UK government, higher gilt yields narrow the Chancellor’s room for manoeuvre. The government’s fiscal rules require debt to be falling as a share of GDP by 2030 and prohibit borrowing to fund day-to-day spending. Every additional basis point paid on new debt issuance reduces the headroom available, which in practice means tax rises become more likely before spending increases do.

On savings, the dynamic runs the other way. Higher yields feed through to cash savings rates and fixed-term deposits, rewarding those with money to deploy rather than debt to service.

The Equity Market Calculation

The link between bond yields and equity valuations is mechanical. Investors discount future earnings against a risk-free rate; when that rate rises, the present value of those future earnings falls. The effect is sharpest for companies whose profits are weighted toward the distant future, principally technology and biotechnology stocks.

Mould noted that the FTSE 100 ‘still trades close to all-time highs, within touching distance of the 11,000 mark and up by more than 100% from the Covid-19 lows of March 2020,’ suggesting the market has absorbed the yield rise so far. His caution, though, was clear: ‘in the end, weight stops trains and racehorses and higher returns on cash and fixed-income securities slow down stock markets — it is a matter of degree.’ A further leg up in yields, or a Bank of England rate hike, could change that calculus.

In a stressed scenario, Mould outlined three channels of damage: earnings growth cooling as higher borrowing costs reduce consumer spending; M&A activity drying up as debt-funded deal economics deteriorate; and equity income becoming less competitive against bond income as yields rise further.

Is This a Moment to Buy Bonds?

With rising bond yields compressing prices, the contrarian case is straightforward in theory: buy now and lock in high yields before the cycle turns. The practical constraint is knowing where the cycle turns.

Faizallah at Raymond James offered a measured read: ‘As it stands, bond yields are priced for higher and prolonged second round inflation, consequent central bank hikes, and further government spending driven by an increase in bond sales. With the bad news in the price, there is a limitation to how much further bond yields can keep climbing.’

For UK government bonds specifically, default is not the risk. The risk is inflation eroding the real value of a fixed coupon. At current yield levels, that trade-off looks materially better than it did two years ago. The next test is whether Warsh’s preference for a ‘quieter Fed, more purposeful in its communications’ translates into fewer rate surprises, or whether PCE breadth forces his hand before markets are ready for it.