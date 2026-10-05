UK Electric Car Road Tax 2028: Everything You Need to Know Before April Arrives

For many years, there was a subtle financial benefit to driving an electric vehicle in the UK. There was little road tax, no fuel duty at the pump, and an overall feeling that the government was pushing you in a direction it liked. Although it’s not ending suddenly, that era is coming to an end. Electric Vehicle Excise Duty, or eVED, will be imposed on owners of electric vehicles starting on April 1, 2028. It will cost 1.5 pence per mile for plug-in hybrids and 3 pence per mile for fully electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles. It will be in addition to the Vehicle Excise Duty that EV drivers have been paying since April 2025.

By themselves, the numbers don’t seem concerning. For 2028–2029, an average driver who travels 8,500 miles annually would pay about £255 in eVED. The government quickly notes that this is about half the per-mile rate that drivers of gasoline and diesel already pay through fuel duty. That’s about the cost of a few tanks of gasoline. The argument is that this is merely a leveling out, not a punishment, and the framing is intentional. Every vehicle makes use of the roads. They all add to wear and congestion. Currently, only electric drivers avoid paying for that in any way related to mileage. It has a logic that is difficult to completely reject.

However, people are uncomfortable with the timing. The UK still plans to outlaw the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030. Although the market for EVs is expanding, most households still don’t feel that purchasing an electric vehicle is a clear-cut option. Although it acknowledged that other government initiatives, such as an expanded electric car grant, could offset about 320,000 of those, the Office for Budget Responsibility estimated that the new charge would result in about 440,000 fewer EV sales over the forecast period. At a time when manufacturers are still trying to make the economics of EVs truly competitive, there is a significant disparity.

It’s important to comprehend how the system will function in reality. There will be no real-time tracking of drivers. GPS is not necessary. Rather, when renewing their VED, drivers will estimate their mileage for the upcoming year and pay eVED in full or in installments. They will then reconcile the actual amount at their subsequent MOT. The reconciliation takes place at the first anniversary of registration for newer vehicles that have not yet undergone a MOT.

The entire process will be managed by the DVLA and integrated into the current renewal procedure. Although the government has admitted that the reliance on odometer readings creates a potential clocking problem, it seems doable in theory. Some drivers might be tempted to tamper if they have to pay a bill based on their recorded mileage. According to the government, efforts are being made to lessen this.

Uk Electric Car Road Tax 2028

The layering effect is another factor to take into account. After the previous exemption ended in April 2025, electric drivers are now required to pay the standard VED rate of £200 annually starting with their second renewal. In addition, some pay the Expensive Car Supplement, which is currently £440 per year for five years if the car was originally listed for more than £50,000. When eVED is added to all of that, a premium EV driver with higher mileage may see an annual tax bill that becomes truly significant. When fuel duty is taken into account, it’s still less than what a comparable gasoline driver would pay, but it’s not the near-zero tax environment that made early EV adoption feel financially rewarding.

As all of this is happening, it seems like the UK government is in a familiar situation. It set aggressive goals for EV adoption, developed policies to support the transition, and now faces a structural revenue issue because the shift is genuinely successful. Fuel duty, which generated £24.4 billion in revenue in 2024–2025, is expected to continue sharply declining until 2050 as a percentage of GDP.

In essence, the government’s response to that trajectory is the eVED, which is flawed, controversial, and most likely unavoidable in some way. Starting in 2029, the rates are scheduled to increase in tandem with the CPI, which means the bill will progressively increase over time. By the time their first MOT arrives in 2028, drivers who purchase electric vehicles now will be facing a significantly different tax environment.