Best Buy’s Q3 earnings landed well clear of Wall Street’s targets, with comparable sales growing at their fastest pace in five years and revenue beating consensus by more than $300m. The electronics retailer posted enterprise revenue of $10,236m for the thirteen weeks to 31 October 2026, up from $9,672m a year earlier and ahead of the roughly $9.90bn analysts had pencilled in, according to the company’s own SEC filing and corroborated by CNBC.

The headline number that will get repeated in every note on the stock this week is comparable sales growth of 6.1% – a measure that strips out store openings and closures to show like-for-like trading. StreetAccount’s consensus had pencilled in just 2.3%, so Best Buy didn’t merely beat the number, it nearly tripled it, per CNBC’s reporting. That is the strongest comparable-sales print the chain has managed in five years.

A Best Buy Q3 earnings beat with real breadth

BBY over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

What separates this from a one-line beat is where the growth came from. Online revenue rose 10.8%, services revenue climbed 8.7% and international sales were up 3.3%, according to the earnings-call transcript carried by The Motley Fool. That spread – digital, services and overseas all moving in the same direction – is the “broad-based” framing management leaned on, rather than a single category (games consoles, say, or a hot new laptop cycle) carrying the quarter.

Profitability followed the same trajectory. Diluted earnings per share, a statutory bottom-line measure after all costs, came in at $1.66 against $0.66 a year earlier – a rise of 152%, per the 8-K filing. On an adjusted basis, which strips out one-off items such as restructuring charges to give a cleaner read on the underlying business, earnings per share were $1.62 versus $1.40 a year ago, beating the $1.49 analysts expected – an earnings surprise of nearly 9%, as first reported by Investing.com.

Set against the company’s own recent run, the improvement looks less like a one-off bounce and more like sustained momentum. Diluted EPS had already climbed to $1.48 in the fiscal second quarter from $0.87 a year earlier, according to Best Buy’s 10-Q filing, and the latest quarter extends that improvement further. A year ago, the same quarter produced diluted earnings of just $0.66 per share on net income of $140m, filings show, so the turnaround from that low has been consistent rather than a single lucky three months.

Guidance raised, new chief executive’s first report

Management didn’t just beat the quarter, it raised the bar for the rest of the year. Full-year revenue guidance moved up to a range of $43.0bn-$43.3bn from $42.3bn-$42.8bn, while adjusted earnings-per-share guidance rose to $6.90-$7.05 from $6.70-$6.90, according to Best Buy’s corporate newsroom statement. Raising guidance after a beat this wide isn’t automatic – plenty of retailers bank a strong quarter and leave the full-year number untouched in case the back half softens – so the decision to lift both metrics signals some confidence that October’s strength carries into the holiday quarter.

The report also happens to be the first under new chief executive Jason Bonfig, who took over on 1 November 2026, as noted by CNBC. New chief executives sometimes use a first report to reset expectations downward, clearing the decks for an easier comparison later. Best Buy did the opposite, which investors will read as either genuine confidence in the current trajectory or an early signal of how the new leadership intends to communicate with the market.

Shares give back some of the pop

Best Buy Co Inc revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

The stock’s reaction on the day captured both the strength of the number and the market’s caution about chasing it. Shares jumped as much as 4.52% intraday to $101.38, near the 52-week high of $106.83, before those gains partly faded by the next close, according to Investing.com. That pattern – a sharp pop followed by partial retracement – is typical when a beat this large runs into profit-taking from investors who had already priced in some of the improvement.

The macro backdrop was broadly supportive rather than decisive. The 10-year Treasury yield was flat at 4.92% in the days around the report, and the US unemployment rate had eased to 4.1% in October from 4.2% the month before, according to Federal Reserve data. Neither figure moved sharply enough to explain the scale of Best Buy’s comparable-sales acceleration on its own, which is part of why the company-specific story – broad-based growth across channels, a raised outlook, a new chief executive starting strong – is doing most of the work here.

The next marker for the stock will be how the holiday quarter actually lands against that freshly raised guidance, and whether the breadth seen in October – online, services and international all moving together – holds up once the heaviest spending weeks of the year are in the books.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.