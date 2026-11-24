William Sargent has been appointed Chair of the Better Regulation Executive, which the Chancellor restored at the Budget to reduce regulatory burdens on business, HM Treasury said on Tuesday.

Sargent will look for outdated and duplicative rules and challenge departments and regulators to make sure regulation is proportionate and encourages growth and investment.

He will work closely with the Chancellor, the First Secretary of State and the Business Secretary, and said his “focus will be to confront where the system is falling short and deliver practical change”.

The Executive is tied to the Government’s target to cut annual regulatory administrative burdens by 25%, equivalent to £5.6 billion or 280 million working hours a year, by the end of Parliament.

The Department for Business and Trade said an estimated £2bn in net annual administrative savings for businesses has been delivered and identified so far.

Sargent was due to attend Cabinet on Tuesday to rally departments behind a cross-government drive to make regulation simpler and more effective.

Under changes made this year to corporate reporting requirements, a business employing around 100 people could save up to £20,000 per year.

An earlier Better Regulation Executive ran a simplification programme between 2005 and 2010 that reported more than £3.5 billion in net annual savings for businesses and voluntary organisations.

Chancellor John Healey said Sargent would “speed up decision-making” and make sure regulation works for businesses and public servants rather than getting in their way.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “The more unnecessary barriers we can remove the better.”

The appointment came alongside other business measures, including 25% off electricity bills for eligible industrial businesses.

The Small Business Rate Relief threshold for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses is also rising from £12,000 to £18,000, which means 70,000 businesses will pay no business rates at all.

The Department for Business and Trade also has a Regulation Directorate, formerly known as the Better Regulation Executive, which works with departments to monitor regulatory burdens and coordinate their reduction.

Tina Mckenzie, policy chair at the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “Cutting the regulatory burden for SMEs by a quarter is so important.”

Kate Bell, assistant general secretary of the TUC, said: “Good regulation means high standards, safe working and protection from exploitation.”

Rain Newton-Smith, chief executive of the CBI, said: “The test now becomes delivery of the 25% reduction in regulatory burden and taking steps to ease the cost of tax administration.”