The Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday that some investment firms kept taking advice fees after a customer died, until an original death certificate arrived.

Its review covered financial advisers, wealth managers and investment platforms, and looked at how they support bereaved families and people who are handling someone’s estate.

The FCA said unjustified charges reduce the money left in someone’s estate, which is why it checked what firms charged once a death had been reported.

Ongoing advice fees must stop when the related service is no longer being provided to the customer who has died, according to the regulator.

It said that does not mean every charge ends: fees for continuing services, such as managing investments or holding them on a platform, may still apply.

Costs of administering bereavement cases may also still apply, and the FCA said firms should explain at the outset which charges stop or continue.

Kate Tuckley, head of department for consumer investments at the FCA, said: “Dealing with someone’s finances after a death should not mean a battle with paperwork.”

She added: “Families need clear information and help without needless delays, not fees for advice they no longer receive.”

Research commissioned by the FCA found that fewer than half of bereaved customers, 47%, felt they had received the support they needed from financial firms.

The regulator’s Financial Lives Survey found that 5% of UK adults had lost a close family member in the previous 12 months.

The FCA began its review of consumer investment firms in May 2026 and examined 36 case summaries from firms of different sizes and business models.

It also considered case and complaints data covering 1 May 2025 to 30 April 2026.

Some firms wanted original death certificates sent by post, which the FCA said adds time, while others accepted an emailed copy that had been checked.

In some cases people could not report a death by phone unless they were already a customer, and some firms gave unclear or conflicting information afterwards.

People were sometimes left to search through lengthy terms and conditions for charges, and some firms could not show that they had explained charges at all.

The FCA listed steps it considers useful for firms:

Explain what happens next in plain English and offer several ways to report a death, such as by phone, email or online.

Keep paperwork requirements proportionate and avoid unreasonable delays in access to money.

Explain which charges stop or continue, and stop ongoing advice fees where the related service is no longer provided.

Check whether people are getting the support they need, rather than treating low complaint numbers as proof that everything works.

The findings echo earlier FCA reviews of banks and insurers, and the regulator pointed to the Consumer Duty, which requires firms to deliver good outcomes for retail customers.

The FCA said some firms provided thoughtful, personal support, and Tuckley said: “Some firms get this right and do it really well, now others must follow their lead.”