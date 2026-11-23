UK consumer price inflation rose to 3.6% in the 12 months to October, up from 3.5% in September, as higher motor fuel prices fed through.

The Office for National Statistics said prices rose 0.5% on the month, compared with a rise of 0.4% in October 2025.

Motor fuel prices were 33.2% higher than a year earlier, against 29.8% in September, the largest annual rise since July 2022.

Transport was the largest contributing division to the CPI rate, adding 1.06 percentage points to the annual figure.

Stuart Morrison, research manager at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “the drumbeat of inflation is growing ever louder for the businesses we represent.”

Goods inflation rose to 3.5% from 3.2%, the highest rate since September 2023.

Services inflation was 3.7%, little changed from September, while core CPI, which strips out energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, was 2.8%, also little changed.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation slowed to 0.9% from 1.3%, the lowest rate since September 2021, when it was 0.8%.

The wider CPIH measure, which includes owner occupiers’ housing costs, rose to 3.7% in October from 3.6% in September.

Housing and household services was the largest contributor to CPIH, at 1.40 percentage points, because owner occupiers’ housing costs, about 18% of that measure, are excluded from CPI.

The UK rate of 3.6% was below the flash estimate for France of 3.8% but above the flash estimate for Germany of 2.8%.

Morrison said fuel costs were the biggest driver of the monthly rise, “with diesel prices hitting a record high”.

The BCC said its own survey found inflation was the top concern for firms in the third quarter, cited by 60% of those surveyed.

It also said almost seven in ten firms (69%) reported that labour costs were forcing them to raise prices.

The Government has set the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee a target of 2% for the 12-month increase in CPI.

The Bank’s July report put CPI inflation at 2.6% in June, and projected that it would average 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2026, below the October reading.

At its meeting ending on 29 July, the committee voted 6 to 3 to hold Bank Rate at 3.75%, with three members preferring a rise to 4%.

Morrison said there was some encouraging news beneath the headline, with services and core inflation steady, and that “the Bank of England will be looking closely at these numbers, as it considers next steps on interest rates in December.”