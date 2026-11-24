The Amazon Decart deal isn’t quite the acquisition its own announcement implies. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) says it is buying the Israeli startup’s chip-optimisation software and bringing its founders and research team on board – but the structure, confirmed in Amazon’s own newsroom post, looks far closer to a technology purchase plus hiring spree than a conventional corporate takeover of Decart as a company.

That distinction matters more than the headline number. Multiple outlets, including GeekWire and CNBC, have reported the Amazon-Decart deal is worth roughly $7.5bn. But that figure comes from unnamed sources in every account, Amazon’s own, and nowhere in the public record – no 8-K, no merger agreement, no material-definitive-agreement filing referencing Decart turns up in Amazon’s SEC filings. The only Amazon-related filing on record this week is an unrelated Form 4 from board member Daniel Huttenlocher.

What Amazon actually bought

AMZN over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

Decart specialises in software that squeezes more throughput out of existing AI chips – essentially, getting more inference work done without buying more silicon. That is squarely useful to Amazon Web Services, which competes with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud partly on the cost of running AI workloads at scale. Rather than absorb Decart wholesale, Amazon appears to have paid for the technology and recruited the people who built it, a pattern sometimes called a “reverse acquihire” – the inverse of the usual acquihire, where a company is bought mainly for its staff. ppc.land notes the structure echoes Microsoft’s tie-up with Inflection AI and Google’s arrangement with Character.AI – both deals engineered to secure talent and technology while sidestepping the merger-review scrutiny a straight corporate acquisition would invite.

That regulatory logic is probably the real story here. A full purchase of Decart would trigger standard antitrust filings and potentially a review given Amazon’s size in cloud infrastructure. A licensing-and-hiring arrangement does not carry the same obligations, even if the commercial effect – Amazon absorbing a rival’s best engineers and its core technology – looks similar from the outside.

The price tag nobody has confirmed

Decart reportedly reached a private-market valuation of $3.1bn within roughly a year of emerging from stealth, according to Calcalistech. If the $7.5bn figure holds, Amazon would be paying more than double that mark for the technology and the team – a rich premium, though one more explicable for a reverse acquihire, where the buyer is effectively paying for speed and scarce expertise rather than a balance sheet. Times of Israel and others have repeated the $7.5bn figure, though without an underlying document to check it against, it remains a reported number rather than a disclosed one.

Amazon can comfortably absorb a deal of that size without blinking at the cash-flow statement. The company reported net income of $62.6bn for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, on revenue of $200.6bn, continuing a run of steadily rising quarterly profits that has seen net income climb from $13.5bn in the second quarter of 2024 through to the most recent print. Whatever Decart ultimately costs, it is a rounding error against Amazon’s balance sheet capacity, not a stretch acquisition.

Markets shrugged, mostly

Amazon Com Inc revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

Amazon shares closed at $256.47, down 0.62% on the day the deal was reported, having gained 4.09% over the prior 20 trading sessions and trading within a 20-day range of $246.39 to $274.50. Trading volume ran about 9% above its 20-day average – a modest pickup, consistent with a deal that, while strategically interesting, is not large enough relative to Amazon’s roughly $2.7 trillion-plus market capitalisation to move the needle on its own.

The broader backdrop was mildly supportive. The 10-year US Treasury yield eased to 4.92% from a prior 5.04%, according to Federal Reserve data, part of a gentle cooling in borrowing costs that has generally been kind to growth and technology names through late November.

What comes next

Whether the Amazon-Decart deal draws closer regulatory attention will depend partly on how Amazon chooses to characterise it in future disclosures, and partly on whether competition authorities treat reverse acquihires with the same scrutiny as outright mergers – a question still unsettled after similar arrangements involving Microsoft and Google. For now, investors have what Amazon has said publicly, a cluster of matching press reports on the price, and a notable absence of the paperwork that would normally accompany a deal of this size.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.