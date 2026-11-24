GE Aerospace (GE) confirmed a GE Aerospace leadership transition on 23 November 2026, announcing that Amy Gowder, President and Chief Executive of its Defense and Systems business, will leave the company in the first quarter of 2027 to pursue opportunities outside the group. Darin DiTommaso, until now the unit’s Vice President of Engineering, becomes interim President and CEO with immediate effect, according to the company’s announcement.

The move was independently corroborated by Reuters, which reported that Gowder would leave the role while DiTommaso steps in on an interim basis, as first reported by Reuters. A separate Reuters dispatch, carried by the Spokesman-Review, added that GE Aerospace is now running an internal and external search for a permanent successor, with no fixed end date disclosed.

A unit she helped build from scratch

GE over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

Gowder joined GE Aerospace in 2022 after a run of senior roles at Lockheed Martin, and SEC filings show she had resigned as Chief Operating Officer of Aerojet Rocketdyne effective 29 April 2022 — a departure consistent with the timing of her move to GE. She has overseen Defense and Systems through the period in which GE Aerospace separated from the old General Electric conglomerate to become a standalone public company, a split that reshaped how the group’s military engine and avionics work is reported and run. Chairman and Chief Executive H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. credited her accordingly, saying “Amy has played an integral role in building our Defense business,” per a company statement syndicated by the Manila Times.

DiTommaso is not a newcomer brought in to steady the ship; he has spent more than 37 years at GE Aerospace, working across engine programmes including the GEnx, LEAP, Honda and Passport lines, and on early development of the XA100 adaptive-cycle military engine, according to a company release. That depth of tenure inside the unit’s engineering function is presumably the point of naming him on an interim basis rather than reaching outside while the formal search runs.

A press release, not a filing

One detail worth flagging for anyone tracking the paper trail: there is no 8-K — the form public companies must file with the SEC to disclose material events, including some executive changes — specifically covering this transition on EDGAR. That is not necessarily a red flag; a business-unit president and chief executive sits a level below the main listed entity’s statutory officers, and changes at that level do not automatically trigger the disclosure rules that apply to, say, a group chief executive or chief financial officer. Still, it means the market is relying on GE Aerospace’s own press materials and wire corroboration rather than a primary regulatory filing for the specifics of who is leaving, who is stepping in, and when.

The numbers behind the handover

General Electric Co revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

Whatever one makes of the disclosure route, the transition lands against a backdrop of steadily improving results rather than any sign of strain. Net income has climbed from $1.852bn in the third quarter of 2024 to $2.288bn in the third quarter of 2026, with diluted earnings per share rising from $1.70 to $2.20 over the same six quarters, according to GE’s 10-Q filings with the SEC. Reuters framed the change as coming while GE Aerospace benefits from resilient demand for aircraft engines and aftermarket parts, alongside steady military and maintenance spending amid elevated geopolitical tension — context that makes this read as a planned succession rather than a response to pressure on the Defense and Systems business itself.

Positioning data offers a similar story of calm. FINRA’s daily short-sale ratio — the share of a stock’s trading volume accounted for by short sales, where investors borrow and sell shares betting the price will fall — for GE bounced between roughly 0.31 and 0.60 in the fortnight before the announcement, with no discernible spike around the news itself, based on FINRA’s published data. That is consistent with a market that had not been positioning for an abrupt departure.

The broader rate backdrop was also unremarkable around the announcement: the 10-year US Treasury yield stood at 4.92% as of 20 November 2026, down slightly from 5.04% previously, according to Federal Reserve data — a modestly easier environment for capital-intensive industrials generally, though not a factor specific to this personnel change.

For now, the practical marker to watch is the first quarter of 2027, the window GE Aerospace has given for Gowder’s actual exit and, implicitly, for naming her permanent replacement. Until then, DiTommaso runs Defense and Systems on an interim footing, with the search described by Reuters as both internal and external still under way.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.