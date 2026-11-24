Correct as at 24 November 2026.

New rules letting trustees of well-funded defined benefit (DB) pension schemes release surplus are due to take effect on 6 April 2027, subject to Parliamentary approval, the government said on Tuesday.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said around four in five DB schemes are in surplus, by about £160bn in total.

The framework will let trustees of well-funded schemes make surplus payments to sponsoring employers and to members, the DWP said in its outcome on the consultation.

The government does not prescribe how surplus should be used, saying that depends on the circumstances of individual schemes and employers.

The regulations are meant for ongoing schemes with a sponsoring employer, not those winding up, and will apply to Great Britain.

Trustees remain responsible for every decision on surplus, and employers will have no automatic right to scheme funds, the DWP said.

Pensions minister Torsten Bell said the aim was “giving trustees options, rather than anyone else dictating outcomes”.

The Pension Schemes Act 2026 lets trustees change scheme rules that block surplus payments to an employer, or add such rules where none exist, according to the government response.

The final regulations keep the low dependency funding threshold, a level at which a scheme could expect to pay members’ benefits without further contributions or support from the employer.

Trustees must obtain an actuarial certificate confirming the scheme is fully funded at least to that level and expected to stay above it for the following three years.

Certification will be required before each payment, including each payment within a phased series.

Members must be given three months’ notice before a payment, and a single notice can cover a series of phased payments. Trustees must notify The Pensions Regulator (TPR) after a payment.

The notified amount acts as a ceiling for phased payments: trustees may pay less, postpone or stop, but raising the total would mean starting again.

The government estimates that over £11bn of surplus will be released over the next decade. That is an official estimate, not a commitment by any scheme or employer.

Changes in the Finance Bill will allow authorised one-off surplus payments to members.

HMRC consulted separately, from 13 July to 7 September 2026, on treating such payments as authorised payments for tax purposes. The detail is in the Finance Bill 2026-27.

The government said how surplus is shared will vary from scheme to scheme, and trustees can negotiate it with employers.

The DWP consultation ran from 10 June to 2 September 2026 and drew 196 responses, 104 of them from scheme members and pensioners.

Trustee organisations, schemes and advisers said a requirement to pay within five working days of certification was too short, citing the time needed to release assets, complete approvals and settle payments.

The government said it will lengthen the period to 10 working days, starting on the date the certificate is signed, and amend the regulations.

Members, pensioners, trade unions and representative bodies raised concerns about benefit improvements, in particular the lack of indexation on pensions earned before April 1997.

The government said trustees can consider the position of members whose pre-1997 pensions do not receive discretionary increases, and that TPR guidance will cover members whose benefits do not rise in line with inflation.

TPR will consult on guidance for trustees, covering member benefits, communication with members, trustee independence, appropriate advice, employer covenant and funding buffers.

The Financial Reporting Council will publish guidance for actuaries.

Richard Knox, TPR’s executive director for strategy, policy and analysis, said: “We will shortly consult on guidance to support trustees” on whether releasing surplus is appropriate in their scheme’s circumstances.

Phil Aspin, chair of the 100 Group Pensions Committee, said its members sponsor around a third of the UK DB universe. He said a framework should protect members’ benefits while recognising the long-term commitment and risk borne by sponsoring employers, and that this would allow “genuine surplus” to be put to productive use.