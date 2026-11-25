CME Group’s press release declared “strong” first-day trading for its new European dairy futures. The reality, visible in the exchange’s own figures, is a good deal thinner: 126 contracts changed hands.

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) launched futures and options on European Butter, European Skimmed Milk Powder, European Whey Powder and European Liquid Milk on 23 November 2026, the first phase of a regional expansion that followed its September agreement with the European Energy Exchange (EEX) to take over EEX’s European dairy business. That part of the story holds up. What doesn’t hold up quite so well is the adjective CME chose to describe the result.

What actually traded

CME over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

The 126 contracts and the resulting open interest of 60 – open interest being the number of contracts still outstanding at the end of the day, rather than closed out – belong to just two of the four products launched: Butter and Skimmed Milk Powder. CME’s own release discloses no volume figure at all for European Whey Powder or European Liquid Milk, a gap first flagged by TradingView. That’s not a rounding error in the release; it’s half the product line with nothing to show for day one.

Independent coverage reached for a more sober verdict than CME did. Securities.io described the launch as “modest initial participation” rather than anything resembling strength. For a brand-new contract with no established user base, a few hundred lots on day one isn’t unusual – plenty of successful futures contracts start small and build liquidity over months or years. But that’s a different claim from “strong”, and the distinction matters to anyone reading the headline rather than the fine print.

Strong relative to what, exactly

Context CME’s release doesn’t supply: the exchange’s own trading volume hit a firm-wide single-day record of 71,457,000 contracts on the very same day its dairy products launched, according to reporting on the company’s volume disclosures. Against that backdrop, 126 dairy contracts is a statistical footnote, not evidence of demand for the new product line. CME also reported a record October average daily volume of 30 million contracts, up 15% year-on-year, which only sharpens the contrast – this is a business where a single afternoon in the interest-rate or equity-index pits dwarfs an entire week of dairy trading.

None of that makes the dairy launch pointless. New futures contracts routinely start with a trickle of volume while market makers, hedgers and arbitrageurs work out pricing and liquidity. The question for CME is whether volumes build from here, not what the first session looked like in isolation.

Not the only dairy game in town

Cme Group Inc. revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

CME’s timing also invites comparison. Cheese Reporter noted that rival exchange Euronext launched its own EU Butter and Skimmed Milk Powder futures around the same period, meaning CME is entering a contested market rather than filling a vacuum left by EEX’s exit. Liquidity in dairy derivatives tends to concentrate wherever hedgers – processors, cooperatives, traders – find the deepest order book, and a split field makes that concentration slower to form.

There’s a reporting backdrop worth noting too. CME Group filed two Form 4 insider disclosures on 24 November 2026, the same day as the dairy release, covering director Dennis Suskind and global head of commodities Derek Sammann. The filings themselves disclose no transaction detail beyond the filer names, and there’s no reason to read significance into the coincidence of timing – but it’s the kind of overlap that tends to attract notice when a company’s own PR characterisation of a launch is already under scrutiny.

FINRA’s daily short-sale data – the proportion of a stock’s trading volume accounted for by short sales, where traders borrow and sell shares betting the price falls – shows CME’s ratio ranging roughly between 0.28 and 0.57 across the fortnight spanning the launch, with no discernible spike tied to the dairy news. The market, in other words, treated this as the minor product-line item it was, whatever the press release said.

What the numbers say about CME’s underlying business

The dairy debut is a sideshow next to CME’s core financials. The exchange reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of $1,737.3 million and net income of $1,036.9 million, continuing a run of quarters in which diluted earnings per share have climbed from $2.42 in the second quarter of 2024 to $2.89 a year and a bit later. CME shares closed at $311.66 on 24 November, up 2.18% over the preceding 20 trading days and little changed on the day itself, trading volume running about 9% above its 20-day average – hardly the signature of a market reacting to a transformative product launch, strong or otherwise.

The real test for the European dairy contracts will be whether volumes in Whey Powder and Liquid Milk materialise at all, and whether Butter and Skimmed Milk Powder activity builds beyond triple digits in the weeks ahead. CME has not set out a timetable for when it expects that to happen.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.