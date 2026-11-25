London’s output per hour worked was 28.2% above the UK average in 2024, keeping it the most productive region, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on 24 November.

That compares with a lead of 28.5% in 2023, so the capital’s advantage narrowed slightly over the year.

The South East was the only other region above the average, at 8.7% in 2024, up from 7.7% a year earlier.

Measured by output per job rather than per hour, London was 36.0% above the UK average, against 35.3% in 2023.

The ONS said all other regions were below the UK average on output per hour, and that London’s lead has continued since records began in 1998.

UK output per hour grew at a cumulative average annual rate of 0.8% from 2019 to 2024, the ONS said, compared with 0.7% for 2019 to 2023 in the earlier edition.

The North West recorded the fastest regional growth over that period, at 1.8% a year, down from 2.4% a year in the 2023 figures.

London showed the slowest growth, at 0.0% a year, after being the only region to make a negative contribution in the 2023 edition.

The South East made the largest contribution to UK output per hour growth since 2019, at 0.9%, while London and Scotland made the smallest, at 0.0%.

The highest output per hour among the most detailed subregions, known as ITL3 areas, was in Tower Hamlets in London, at 74% above the UK average.

There were 25 ITL3 areas with productivity more than 20% below the average, and Torbay in the South West and Gwynedd in Wales were lowest, at 34% below.

Output per job rose in 30 of the 46 larger ITL2 subregions between 2019 and 2024, the ONS said, and 26 of those also recorded higher total economic output.

The West of England had the biggest rise in labour productivity among the ITL2 areas over the period.

The ONS said the 2024 figures include more revisions than normal because of a new "component approach" to measuring UK productivity, which lowered growth rates for hours and jobs at UK level.

The net effect has been to raise recent productivity growth across most regions and subregions, in line with upward revisions to the UK figures.

Because the hours measure is in a transitional state, the ONS used output per job rather than per hour for its subregional growth analysis this year.

The release was delayed twice, from 27 August and then from 5 November, to allow system changes and a seasonal adjustment review of the new headline productivity measures.

The ONS also corrected a subregional dataset on 24 November, where some productivity hours data had been assigned to the wrong years.

The figures are labelled official statistics in development, meaning the ONS is still refining how they are produced.

Under the component approach, UK output per hour in 2024 was 40.7% above its 1997 level, against 34.0% under the previous method.

The ONS plans full implementation, including industry estimates, in its February 2027 quarterly productivity release.