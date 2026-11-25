The Competition and Markets Authority will publish the interim report of its private dental services market study on Thursday 26 November, the regulator said on its case page.

The study covers the supply of private dental services in the UK, which the CMA defines as preventative, clinically necessary and cosmetic dental treatments.

The regulator said it is looking at how the private dentistry market works, how well it works for consumers, and whether it could work better.

It launched the study on 5 March 2026 under section 130A of the Enterprise Act 2002, and the market study notice set a final deadline.

The CMA must publish its final report, setting out its findings and any action it proposes, no later than 4 March 2027.

The CMA’s timetable shows the final report is expected in March 2027, so the interim report is the first of two remaining publications.

Views on the proposed scope were invited from 5 March to 2 April 2026, and a separate call for views from consumers and dental professionals closed on 19 March.

On 17 July the CMA published an update confirming five study themes after consultation on its scope.

It said that update set out no findings or conclusions from its work to date, so nothing in the interim report can be read from it in advance.

The CMA heard from 1,825 consumers who had received private dental treatment in the UK in the previous five years.

It also heard from 929 current and 32 former dental professionals, and received 21 responses to its statement of scope.

The regulator cautioned that the call-for-views responses may not be representative of consumer or professional views generally.

The Association of Dental Groups, which represents 33 dental groups across the UK, submitted a response to the scope consultation.

It said it does not recognise the private price rises the CMA cited when it launched the study on 5 March, and asked the regulator to consider the economic context in which practices operate.

The group said members reported private price increases in the range of 3% to 10%, with an average of 4.8%.

It also said the fact that more patients choose private care because of NHS access problems should not be taken as showing the private market is failing to deliver.

The CMA has said it invited independent practice owners to share their experiences, alongside consumers and dental professionals, to build a balanced picture of the market.

The regulator has also published guidance on choosing and paying for dental care, which says charges for private treatment vary from practice to practice.

The same guidance says treatments needed to keep the mouth, teeth and gums healthy should be available on the NHS, while cosmetic work such as tooth whitening will probably need to be paid for privately.

The interim report will appear on the CMA’s case page on 26 November, and the final report is due by 4 March 2027.